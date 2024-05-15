The Veil episode 5: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Veil episode 5 will be released on Hulu this Tuesday, May 21, 2024. With another episode, the efforts of Imogen to break through Adilah’s innocent facade continue. Although she has a strong belief in her intuitions about Adilah being the Djinn of Al Raqqa, her job and positions require more than just instincts.

On the other hand, Adilah is also unfaltering with her front, which could easily deceive anyone, even Malik or Max. However, this is what the veil is all about, where one can say that Adilah’s character is good at not breaking her character. The ongoing drama is also exploring an even bigger catastrophe besides unveiling Adilah, which is an imminent attack on U.S. soil by the terrorists.

What comes next will further heighten tension among viewers, given it is the penultimate episode that will set the stage for the grand finale. Follow along with the article to learn more about The Veil episode 5.

When will The Veil episode 5 be released

As mentioned above, The Veil episode 5 will be released this Tuesday, May 21, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming episode, along with the corresponding time zones.

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, May 21, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, May 21, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Monday, May 21, 2024 12 am British Summer Time Monday, May 21, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Monday, May 21, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, May 21, 2024 6 am Australian Central Time Monday, May 21, 2024 1:30 pm

Where to watch The Veil episode 5

The Veil episode 5 will initially be released on FX on Hulu for the U.S. audience. However, given that the platform is unavailable for the global audience due to geographical restrictions, the series will be available exclusively on Disney+. For those residing in Latin America Star+ is the only platform to stream the crime thriller.

A brief recap of The Veil episode 3

Adilah, at the age of 21 (Image via Hulu)

The episode kicked off with Max putting two of his agents undercover, surveilling any visitor near the grave of Adilah’s grandfather. Surprisingly, a prime suspect (Emir) arrived at the location, which resulted in the death of an agent. Before exiting, Emir picked up a card that had an illustration of one of the Djinn’s from the Book of Surprises.

The episode also explored Imogen having a mental breakdown where she explained how her father’s friend made her the person she was today and how their relationship was complicated. Later, the two headed to a nearby cafe, where Adilah decided to reveal her side of the story by telling how she withdrew from committing a crime that could have destroyed many lives.

At the same cafe, Imogen met Max secretly, and the latter told her that she had the clock ticking to break through Adilah’s veil or he would resort to a conventional method. The French Intelligence took help from a man named Ceaser, who was acclaimed to be a genius. Caesar managed to tap Max’s calls and even place a unique device near his room that acted as a bug.

Imogen, looking at a picture of a baby (Image via Hulu)

After learning that the terrorist cell was using the Djinn’s mentioned in the Book of Surprises as secret codes, the chief decided to share this detail with the American Intelligence. However, Malik was against this idea and decided to let Imogen handle this situation, even though he knew that she was in touch with Max.

At night, Imogen and Adilah went to a club. The latter sneakily escaped for a moment to meet Emir, who was waiting for her outside. After finding them together, Imogen tried to pursue Emir. Imogen was attacked by several assassins, but she managed to survive, and so did Adilah.

After arriving home, Imogen opened the classified files, which were regarding her father that she received from Max. After learning the contents, she was emotionally devastated.

What to expect from The Veil episode 5

The Veil episode 5 is titled “Grandfather’s House.” Given the title, it can be anticipated that Imogen and Adilah will pay a visit to the latter’s late grandfather's house. Although the purpose of their visit is unknown, it will surely result in more chaos and Imogen’s second encounter with Emir. Elsewhere, Max is likely to find out about his calls being tapped.

However, given his biggest concern is the impending terrorist attack on the U.S., he will shake hands with Malik to reach a common ground.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on TV shows and movies as 2024 progresses.