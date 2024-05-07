The Veil episode 4: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Veil episode 4 will be released on Hulu this Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 12:00 am ET. Where the first two episodes set the stage for the story, the third was all about making it clear to the audience that Salter is a person of many layers, and that’s what the viel is all about.

The latest episode not only focused on Salter’s mission but also something even more terrifying happening elsewhere, which is likely to be all connected. Like always, Elisabeth Moss’ performance in the new show has captivated the audience to an extent that some are even questioning whether the actress is of a British lineage.

However, in reality, Moss is an American-born actress. The reason why the audience might have been curious all of a sudden would be her accent. After being offered the role, Moss started developing an authentic accent, and undoubtedly, she did a brilliant job. Read on to learn more about The Veil episode 4.

When will The Veil episode 4 be released?

As stated above, The Veil episode 4 will be released this Tuesday, May 14, 2024, at 12:00 am ET.

As of now, the episode is not being rebroadcast on FX’s cable TV network but is anticipated to be added to the schedule later. Below is the complete list of release dates and times for the upcoming episode, along with the respective time zones.

Time zone Date Time Pacific Time Monday, May 14, 2024 9 pm Central Time Monday, May 14, 2024 11 pm Eastern Time Monday, May 14, 2024 12 am British Summer Time Monday, May 14, 2024 5 am Indian Standard Time Monday, May 14, 2024 9:30 pm Central European Summer Time Monday, May 14, 2024 6 am Australian Central Time Monday, May 14, 2024 1:30 pm

Where to watch The Veil episode 4?

The Veil episode 4 will initially be released on FX on Hulu for the U.S. audience. However, the platform is unavailable for the fans outside due to geographical restrictions.

Nevertheless, the series will be available exclusively for global audiences on Disney+, and Star+ is the only platform for Latin American audiences.

A brief recap of The Veil episode 3

Imogen Salter, as seen in the Veil episode 3 (Image via FX)

The third episode saw a man heading to the burned-down tent at the refugee camp where Adilah was held earlier for her safety.

The man was following a piece of paper with a diagram leading him to the tent that Adilah had left behind for him. The man found Adilah’s phone and killed the director of the refugee camp and the head of communications.

Before making it to France, Adilah and Salter were intruded on by a man while they were playing chess. The man seemed to have conversed with Adilah in a cryptic way, informing her that their mission was going as smoothly as planned. After landing in France, Adilah finally reunited with her daughter, and Salter headed her own way.

The next scene saw a man commanding two volunteers to shift some radioactive material from a weapon to a container, after which they lost their lives. Somewhere in France, Salter met Malik and learned about the incident at the refugee camp. She was not that surprised after the case was reopened, as she strongly believed that Adilah was the Djinn of Al Raqqa.

Adilah, as seen in The Veil episode 3 (Image via FX)

Salter found out that her calls were being tapped, and Malik put a tracker in her coat, so she got rid of her phone and the device before heading to meet Adilah at a graveyard. Adilah pulled a pistol concealed within the tombstone of her grandfather, threatening Salter to reveal her secret.

The latter unveiled her identity as an MI6 agent but craftily managed to convince Adilah that she was concerned about her after revealing that she wasn’t under the radar of any intelligence. Salter told Adilah that she wanted to help her to make sure that she and her daughter could live peacefully.

Later, Adilah and Salter headed to a bar, where Adilah was approached by a man who passed her a letter in Salter's absence. The letter said that she was to meet that person the next day. Outside the bar, Salter encountered Max Peterson, as she was working for him undercover.

Salter asked Peterson to do her a favor by finding out whether TDKP was a cover for the CIA for the assassination of Marcus Seabright. Peterson knew that Marcus was her father. After he left, Salter agreed to help Adilah on one condition that her daughter Yasmin would stay away from her for some time for her own safety.

The episode ended with two terrorists beginning their plan to land an attack on America by using the Russian ship that was to set sail to the East Coast of the United States for a goodwill visit.

What to expect from The Veil episode 4?

Max Peterson, as seen in The Veil episode 3 (Image via FX)

The Veil episode 4 is titled “Declassified.” The upcoming plot developments based on the official synopsis state that Adilah will be revealing a secret to Salter amidst the increased threat to Yasmine. Max will find himself in a pickle after dealing with the consequences of Emir’s arrival in Paris.

The Veil episode 4 will see Salter getting closer to more valuable intel by keeping a closer eye on Adilah, helping her prove that the latter, indeed, is the Djinn of Al Raqqa.

