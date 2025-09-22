The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 3 ending explained: Does Justina sacrifice herself to El Alcazar?

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 3, titled "El Sacrificio," aired on September 21, 2025. Following the events at Solaz del Mar, where Daryl and Carol found temporary refuge, this episode focuses on shocking revelations and a sacrifice that changes everything. However, while Daryl is focused on moving on and finding a way back to America, Carol attempts to fix things in their new refuge.

Disclaimer: The article contains spoilers from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 3. Reader discretion is advised.

As the episode trudges along, Justina makes a startling discovery when she finds several ribbons with her name on them - the same kind used in the la Ofrenda ceremony. It turns out that her uncle, Fede, had been protecting her, secretly, for years by removing her name from contention. Thus, as a result, she was never picked to be a part of the ceremony and chosen as a sacrifice to El Alcazar.

But instead of feeling relieved, she felt devastated by this revelation and confided in Carol about her discovery and her feelings behind it. Despite the older woman’s attempt to assuage her, Justina makes a decision that stuns everyone. She sacrifices herself to El Alcazar, offering herself in Alba's place as Carol rushes to stop her.

A still from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, season 3 episode 3 (Image via AMC+)

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 3, titled "El Sacrificio," kicked off with Justina discovering a disturbing truth about her place in the community. After settling into Solaz del Mar with Daryl and Carol, Justina stumbles upon a box containing ribbons with her name. The same ribbons used in the la Ofrenda ceremony, which meant that she was kept from being offered up as a sacrifice for years.

Fede did that as he wanted to keep his niece alive and away from the ceremony, but instead of being relieved, Justina feels worried and almost betrayed. She finds Carol and weeps on her shoulder, worried about what Alba and her mother are about to go through. The older woman recognises the look Justina had on her, but believed that she had managed to convince her that everything was alright.

However, everything was not alright as Antonio worries that Justina’s guilt will force her to do something drastic, and his worries come true soon enough. The two then leave to find her and instead discover her entering a car after sacrificing herself to El Alcazar, offering herself in Alba's place.

Carol and Antonio attempted to stop the car, but nothing changed as the car drove away, leaving her fate up in the air at the end of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 3.

Daryl finds a boat captain and someone who can help him repair the broken sailboat

A still from The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, season 3 episode 3 (Image via AMC+)

While Carol becomes increasingly invested in the community's issues, particularly the fate of young women, Daryl remains focused solely on finding transportation back to America in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 3. So he asks Roberto to help him out, and he directs him to a boat captain, Valentina.

She offers Daryl her truck to use to go and fetch some parts they’ll need to fix the boat, but it comes at a price. She wants Daryl to take Roberto and Justina, and unless he does so, he doesn’t get her truck, the parts, or the help he needs to fix the boat.

Daryl reluctantly agree and goes with Roberto to an old shipyard where they locate the necessary part and battle numerous waterlogged walkers to get to it. Roberto nearly loses his life during the mission, but is saved by Daryl and they manage to secure the rudder needed for their repairs in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 3.

While Valentina begins fixing the boat, Daryl and Roberto are now forced to deal with the fact that Justina had sacrificed herself to El Alcazar, leaving their travel plans up in the air for the moment.

Interested viewers can watch The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 episode 3 on AMC+.

