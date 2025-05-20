The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 4: Release date, plot and everything we know so far

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 4 will air on May 25, 2025. The new episode, titled Feisty Friendly, will premiere on AMC+ at 9 pm Eastern Time for fans of the show. This long-awaited installment is expected to add more depth to the story, introducing unexpected turns and dramatic confrontations within Manhattan's broken landscape.

The show is about people who have survived the end of the world and are trying to rebuild their lives in a dangerous city. Maggie Rhee and her son Hershel, along with other characters like Negan and The Dama, must find their way in a world where alliances are weak and both living and dead people can be dangerous.

This season, the characters have to make tough decisions and deal with shifting loyalties. In next week's episode, Maggie will find out shocking information while Negan tries to beat a smart enemy. Fans can look forward to the high-stakes drama and action in The Walking Dead: Dead City episode 4 of season 2.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 4 releases on May 25, 2025

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 4 will air on Sunday, May 25, 2025. Fans can watch the episode starting at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET).

Below is a table showing the release date and local times for different regions.

Region Release Date & Day Time USA (Pacific Time) May 25, Sunday 6 pm USA (Eastern Time) May 25, Sunday 9 pm Brazil (BRT) May 25, Sunday 10 pm UK (BST) May 26, Monday 2 am Central Europe (CET) May 26, Monday 3 am India (IST) May 26, Monday 6:30 am South Africa (SAST) May 26, Monday 3:00 am Philippines (PHT) May 26, Monday 9:00 am Australia (ACDT) May 26, Monday 12:30 pm New Zealand (NZST) May 26, Monday 2:30 pm

Where to Watch

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 4 is available exclusively on AMC+ for streaming. AMC+ requires a subscription, which provides access to the latest episodes soon after they air. AMC channel viewers can also catch the episode during its scheduled Television broadcast.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 3 recap

In Episode 3, more of Hershel Rhee's personality was revealed, including an unexpected link between him and the mysterious Dama. The Croat held Hershel captive to lure Maggie and Negan into the city. While he was locked up, the Dama was sometimes surprisingly kind to him.

She showed him a picture of Manhattan that wasn't a ruin but a place where new life could start. This relationship made it harder for Hershel to decide who to trust, which made his role in the conflict more complex.

Meanwhile, Maggie and Perlie led a group through Central Park, which was dangerous. They faced a new threat: walkers who were missing their hearts. This frightening event made their journey even more important, especially since survivors were lost in the tall grass full of walkers. Maggie had to hide in a safe place while searching for her son, who had become separated from the group.

Hershel's meeting with Joan, another survivor, was violently cut short by Waylan, one of the Croat's men, who was later killed by Negan. When Maggie found out the sad truth about the heartless walkers back at the café, things got worse. Lucia tried to increase the New Babylon Federation's power, but Perlie fought against her efforts. This led to power struggles within the Federation.

At the end of the episode, there was a ceremony where Joan's heart was cut out to feed the walkers and show where they came from. Hershel's thoughts showed that he saw Manhattan as an island that was broken but could be fixed. As he was torn between Maggie and the Dama's vision, he had to make difficult choices. It was still not clear what Negan's role was.

What to expect from The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 4

In Feisty Friendly, the fourth episode of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2, Maggie finds out something shocking that could change everything. At the same time, Negan tries to trick a sneaky enemy. A big part of the episode will probably be their reunion, which fans have been looking forward to since season 1.

The Dama is still making deals with new allies to strengthen her control over Manhattan. The appearance of Bruegel, on the other hand, causes doubt. Bruegel's influence in the city could hamper the Dama's plans, making things more difficult between the groups. Since she doesn't trust New Babylon, she attempts to bring together strong groups, but these alliances could go wrong.

Maggie and Negan will likely run into each other near the zombie fighting ring, where some brutal combat may take place. This meeting will make it clear which side each person is on, which will make the conflict worse.

So, fans can expect intense action, emotional confrontations, and the moral dilemmas that have defined the series.

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 episode 4 will be available to stream on AMC+.

