The Wheel of Time Season 3 Episode 7: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7 will be released on Thursday, April 10, 2025. Fans can catch the episode exclusively on Prime Video. The release time for the episode is 12 PM PT / 3 AM ET. There are only two episodes left in this season.

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7's next episode carries on the fierce conflict between the forces of light and dark. Rand al'Thor struggles with the loss of control over his abilities, facing the repercussions of his past deeds. Egwene's route through Tel'aran'rhiod deepens as she travels the dangerous realm, while Perrin prepares for battle in the Two Rivers.

While Nynaeve and Elayne stay concentrated on tracking the Black Ajah, Mat and Min's quest goes on as they strive to find more secrets.

Everything to know about The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7

Release date and time

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7 will premiere on April 10, 2025, at 12 PM PT. The release will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. For viewers in the USA, here is a breakdown of the release time according to different time zones:

Time Zone Date Time Eastern Standard Time (EST) Apr 10, 2025 3 AM Central Standard Time (CST) Apr 10, 2025 2 AM Mountain Standard Time (MST) Apr 10, 2025 1 AM Pacific Standard Time (PST) Apr 10, 2025 12 PM

Where to watch

The episode will be available exclusively on Prime Video. To access it, viewers need an active subscription to Amazon Prime.

Read More: Who is Zoë Robins? Meet the actor who plays Nynaeve Al'Meara in The Wheel of Time

What to expect from The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7

In The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7, Rand al'Thor faces the fallout from his battle with Sammael. His application of the One Power produces harmful effects that make him doubt his deeds. This episode will explore Rand's emotional conflict as he struggles with the price of his power and his increasing Dragon Reborn responsibility.

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7 also promises further exploration of Egwene's story. As she seeks to end Lanfear's manipulations, fans can expect a deeper look into Tel'aran'rhiod, where more challenges and confrontations are bound to arise.

Perrin’s journey will take him to the frontlines in the Two Rivers, where he prepares for a battle that could change everything. His leadership and the loyalty of the people around him will be tested.

Meanwhile, Mat and Min will continue their quest involving visions that tie into the greater battle against the Dark One. Nynaeve and Elayne's hunt for the Black Ajah will grow more fervent, creating more tension and interest.

Moiraine and Lan are still at the centre of the battle, striving to assist Rand while attempting to control their relationship with him. Episode 7 will set up essential plotlines leading to the finale with just two episodes left in the season.

Production, Direction, and Cast

The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 7 is produced by Rafe Judkins, who is also the showrunner. Judkins helped turn Robert Jordan's series into a hit TV show. Famous episode writer Dave Hill wrote "The Dragon Reborn."

The direction of episode 7 will be overseen by Uta Briesewitz, known for her work in high-stakes drama and fantasy series. The cast will feature key characters such as Rand al'Thor (played by Josha Stradowski), Moiraine Sedai (Rosamund Pike), and Egwene al'Vere (Madeleine Madden).

Also Read: The Wheel of Time season 3: Full list of cast and characters explored

A quick recap of The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 6

There was a shocking turn at the end of The Wheel of Time season 3 episode 6. When Rand al'Thor used the One Power, it destroyed Alsera, which was a terrible result that showed how dangerous his huge powers were. Rand is struggling with the effects of what he did and is about to lose control. His relationships, especially with Egwene, are getting more difficult.

At the same time, the episode was mostly about how things were getting worse in the White Tower, where Moghedien was trying to control the search for the Shackled Man's bracelet by tricking Nynaeve and Elayne.

Mat and Thom Merrilin made an important discovery about the bracelet that could have a big effect on the war that is still going on. On the other hand, Perrin got ready for a battle that was going to happen in the Two Rivers, which led to more fighting.

The remaining episodes of The Wheel of Time season 3 will be available to stream exclusively on Prime Video.

