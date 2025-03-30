Who is Zoë Robins? Meet the actor who plays Nynaeve Al'Meara in The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time is a fantasy television series airing on Prime Video. The show is based on the books by Robert Jordan and Brandon Sanderson. Set in a universe where magic exists, the story follows a group of young people from a distant town. These people are believed to be linked to the fabled Dragon Reborn.

Zoë Robins, a New Zealand actress, portrays Nynaeve al'Meara in The Wheel of Time on Prime Video. She is also known for her roles as Hayley Foster in Power Rangers Ninja Steel (2017-2018) and Zora in The Shannara Chronicles (2016).

Among the most intriguing characters in the series, Nynaeve stands out. Though brave and dedicated to safeguarding her family, she undergoes significant growth throughout the story. Her character development focuses on transitioning from resisting power to accepting strength. Additionally, her healing powers influence both her relationship with Lan Mandragoran and her sense of self.

Zoë Robins: The actor behind Nynaeve al'Meara in

The Wheel of Time

Zoë Robins at "The Wheel Of Time" World Premiere (Image via Getty)

Zoë Robins (born in 1993), originating from Lower Hutt, Wellington, New Zealand, started her career with a role in The New Tomorrow in 2007.

Notably, Zoë is recognized for her performance as Nynaeve al'Meara in The Wheel of Time. After she got to portray this character, Nynaeve from the tale seems to win over the viewers' hearts once again.

Looking into the traits of Nynaeve

In both the book and the show, Nynaeve has a strong will and is very protective of her friends. She is determined to keep them safe at all costs. As the story begins, she goes on a dangerous journey with Moiraine and Lan after their village, Emond's Field, is attacked.

Although her motto is to get her friends, Rand, Egwene, Perrin, and Mat back home, she quickly gets entangled in a conflict. As a member of a group that might hold the key to an ancient prophecy, she is constantly in danger, from trolloc attacks to an evil force.

As Nynaeve continues her journey, she changes and grows, learning to navigate her own strength and the powerful forces around her.

Zoë Robins' portrayal of Nynaeve

Zoë Robins brings a particular depth to Nynaeve, making her both empowering and relatable. During an interview on December 17, 2021, with People, Zoe stated:

"At first, when I was reading her, I was a little bit intimidated by the prospect of playing her because she's so headstrong and fierce and stubborn."

Reflecting on the cultural contrast she experienced, Zoë continued:

"I'm from New Zealand and we're not really known to be like that at all. Sometimes we can be quite passive and agreeable and just nice, which are not bad things."

However, when she started, she was still finding a route to playing such a brave character.

From the small town of Emond's Field, Nynaeve al'Meara is a powerful healer. Known for her healing and wisdom, she defends her community. Nynaeve's abilities, especially her connection to the One Power, are tested throughout the series.

Zoë Robins' portrayal of Nynaeve's development from a resolute healer to a self-assured and strong woman captures the core of the character displayed in the novels.

She fell in love with the character as she came to understand its depth. Robins mentioned to People:

"The thing I love the most about Nynaeve is just how human she is and how flawed she is. I actually haven't had the opportunity to get to know a character so intimately and spend so much time in their mind."

Zoë Robins’ transition to The Wheel of Time

Robins' career took a significant turn when she was cast as Nynaeve al'Meara in The Wheel of Time, a role announced in August 2019, marking a major milestone in her acting journey.

In the same interview, Robins explained how a key aspect of Nynaeve's character arc is her learning to be self-disciplined and letting go of control. She mentioned that this journey of growth resonated deeply with her, especially given the challenges brought on by the pandemic.

Robins described Nynaeve as someone who values stability and order. She admitted that she could relate to this, as she also prefers structure in her own life. However, being an actor, Robins knew that her job would always be uncertain, and the uncertainty, according to her, felt similar to what Nynaeve experiences.

The actress learned an important lesson while playing Nynaeve and navigating through the pandemic simultaneously: to accept that many things in life are beyond anyone's control.

What has happened in season 3 so far?

The Wheel of Time's season 3 has witnessed dramatic plot shifts and increasingly complex character dynamics. Early episodes lay the groundwork for the season's battle between good and evil. Rand al'Thor, the Dragon Reborn, struggles with his growing abilities, and Egwene's Dreamwalker training presents new challenges.

Airing on March 27, 2025, the most recent episode, Tel'aran'rhiod, saw Egwene experience a disturbing vision during her Dreamwalker training. Meanwhile, the White Tower underwent notable changes in this episode.

The emotional upheaval she faces after seeing Rand's complex relationship with Lanfear suggests major character developments ahead. As these characters confront their destinies and evolving relationships, this episode sets the stage for more internal conflicts.

All the released episodes of the third season of The Wheel of Time are currently available exclusively on Prime Video.

