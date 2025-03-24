Who was the dragon before Rand in The Wheel of Time? Explained

The Wheel of Time is a fantasy television series streaming on Prime Video. Based on Robert Jordan’s book series, it first premiered on November 19, 2021. The show tracks Moiraine Sedai's search for the Dragon Reborn, a man prophesied to either save or wipe out the planet.

The original Dragon before Rand al'Thor was Lews Therin Telamon, also known as the Dragon of the Age of Legends. Selected to battle the Dark One in the Age of Legend, he was the male champion.

Following the influence of Dark One corrupting Saidin, the male half of the One Power, Lews Therin gave in to insanity and the World broke. Later, he passed suddenly, but his soul would resurface as the Dragon Reborn, this time under Rand al' Thor.

Lews Therin’s tragic fall and rebirth as Rand al'Thor are central to the plot of The Wheel of Time. Tragically, his madness destroyed the world, and his legacy haunts the Dragon. In the series, Rand, the new Lews Therin, must control the One Power and avoid the madness that overtook him.

Lews Therin Telamon was a powerful Aes Sedai and the Dragon of the Age of Legends. He was tasked with fighting the Dark One during a period of immense technological and magical advancement. He was celebrated as a hero at this time.

Lews Therin started to lose his sanity though when the Dark One corrupted Saidin, the male half of the One Power. His supporters, likewise male Aes Sedai, suffered the same end. This set off a violent upheaval that destroyed civilization known as the Breaking of the World.

Lews Therin is explored in The Wheel of Time books and TV series. After his madness and devastation, the original Dragon had a complicated legacy. Former hero Lews Therin destroyed the world, making him a tragic figure in the series.

Modern Rand al'Thor, the reincarnation of Lews Therin, faces similar challenges. Rand faces madness and power as the Dragon Reborn after Lews Therin's visions and emotions.

Lews Therin's place in The Wheel of Time is crucial since he prepares Rand's narrative. The Dragonmount, a volcanic peak honoring his terrible end, sprang from his death and the way he killed himself by releasing the One Power.

His legacy continues to influence Rand, who struggles with the same burden. Rand must come to terms with Lews Therin’s past while navigating the challenges of his own identity as the Dragon Reborn.

What happened in The Wheel of Time season 3 so far

Season 3 of The Wheel of Time is filled with rising stakes and intricate character developments. Rand al'Thor is at a very important point in his journey. He is now fully aware of his role as the Dragon Reborn.

In the first episode, To Race the Shadow, Rand takes charge, making things more tense between him and the people around him. His relationships with Lanfear and Moiraine change over time, showing how complicated his relationships with supporters and opponents are.

The season delves into Rand's internal struggles, especially his growing understanding of his identity. His discovery of his destiny as the Car'a'carn, the leader of the Aiel, marks a pivotal moment.

As he ventures to the Aiel Waste and confronts the truth of his ancestry, his transformation becomes more evident. This chapter of Rand’s journey brings intense emotional and physical challenges. The Aiel’s skeptical view of Rand adds tension to his efforts to unify them as their leader.

In episode 4, The Road to the Spear, Rand ventures into Rhuidean, a sacred city filled with ancient knowledge. This trip reveals important facts about his identity and relationship with the Aiel. Unquestionably, Rand plays the Car's a-carn and welcomes his fate with both knowledge and uncertainty.

Rand was physically marked by the Dragon twice at the episode's conclusion, confirming his position in the Aiel prophecy. As Rand gets ready for the challenging road ahead, this realization deepens his conflict.

As Rand gains power, the season shows how the main characters change. Moiraine must confront her role and future when her journey intersects Rand's. Political turmoil in the White Tower, including the Black Ajah threat, raises the stakes. Personal issues for Perrin, Nynaeve, and Mat set the stage for season-long conflict.

The Wheel of Time season 3 is currently streaming on Prime Video.

