The White Lotus season 3 has displeased Duke University with Jason Isaacs t-shirt with their logo

The White Lotus season 3 has been controversial for several reasons since its release, creating public discourse over several incidents in the series. More recently, it has gotten itself into trouble with one of the most esteemed institutions in America- Duke University.

In The White Lotus season 3 episode 6, Jason Isaacs (The Curse of Steptoe and the Harry Potter series) who plays Timothy Ratliff, is seen wearing a Duke University T-shirt. To provide context, Timothy Ratliff and his son, Saxon Ratliff, played by Patrick Schwarzenegger, are both shown to have gone to Duke University, which correlates with the former's garment choice.

However, this has worried the officials of Duke University, who do not want to be identified with the program. Frank Tramble, vice president for communications, marketing, and public affairs at the institution, made a statement to Bloomberg following the incident.

"The White Lotus not only uses our brand without permission, but in our view uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are, and simply goes too far," he said.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers. Readers' discretion is advised.

Why was Duke University unhappy with The White Lotus season 3's Jason Isaacs donning their apparel?

As previously mentioned, since Jason Isaacs appeared in episode 6 of The White Lotus season 3 wearing a Duke University t-shirt, representatives from the university have expressed their dissatisfaction. In the same article, Frank Tramble added:

"Suicide is the second-leading cause of death on college campuses. As imagery from the show is being shared widely across social media, we are using our brand to promote mental health awareness and remind people that help is available.”

Apart from getting in touch with Bloomberg, Tramble also contacted The New York Times, where he shared a similar sentiment mentioned in his statement to Bloomberg. He communicated the university's dissatisfaction with being associated with the show by saying:

“Duke appreciates artistic expression and creative storytelling but characters’ prominently wearing apparel bearing Duke’s federally registered trademarks creates confusion and mistakenly suggests an endorsement or affiliation where none exists.”

Why is Jason Isaacs wearing a Duke University t-shirt in The White Lotus season 3 considered controversial?

In the scene where Jason Isaacs's character, Timothy Ratliff, is dressed in a Duke University t-shirt, he is thinking about killing himself and his wife because of the trouble he has gotten himself into.

Timothy, in season 3 of The White Lotus, is a complicated character who has engaged in illicit business activities that have caught the eye of the authorities. He is worried that he might end up in jail because of what he has done. In such a situation, he thinks it best to end their lives.

This depiction of Timothy, however, by wearing a t-shirt that says Duke (a Duke University merchandise) has attracted controversy. The university advocates for mental health, as mentioned by their representative, Frank Tramble.

Timothy's actions in this regard defy the values of the university. This makes Jason Isaacs's portrayal of Timothy Ratliff while wearing a Duke University t-shirt, controversial.

The next and penultimate episode of The White Lotus season 3 is scheduled for release on March 30, 2025.

