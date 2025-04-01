The White Lotus season 3 episode 8: Release date & time, where to watch, and what to expect

The White Lotus season 3 episode 8 is scheduled to release at 9 pm ET on April 6, 2025, on HBO. Titled Amor Fati, the finale is directed and written by the showrunner, Mike White.

Ad

The White Lotus season 3 episode 8 will bring the characters' storylines to a conclusive end. Timothy spent the entire trip averting his financial crisis and will have to decide, once and for all, how to proceed. Belinda, Laurie, and Rick will also have to make life-changing decisions.

Moreover, the weeklong trip will not end well for all the guests, or the staff for that matter, as someone will be leaving the hotel in a body bag.

Ad

Trending

The official synopsis of The White Lotus season 3, as per HBO, is as follows:

"This social satire is set at an exclusive Thai resort and follows the exploits of various guests and employees over the span of a week."

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers and speculations for The White Lotus season 3.

When to watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 8

Jason Isaacs plays Timothy Ratliff in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

The White Lotus season 3 episode 8 will air at 9 pm ET on April 6, 2025. Mike White directed and wrote the finale, like all the other episodes of season 3.

Ad

Below is a region-wise schedule of the episode's release timings across various time zones.

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 09:00 pm Central Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 08:00 pm Mountain Time Sunday, April 6, 2025 07:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, April 7, 2025 02:00 am Central European Time Monday, April 7, 2025 03:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, April 7, 2025 04:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, April 7, 2025 07:30 am

Ad

Where to watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 8

Ad

Viewers can watch The White Lotus season 3 episode 8 on HBO or stream it a few hours later on Max.

The subscription plan for Max starts at $9.99 per month and $99.99 per year for the Ad-Lite plan. For the ad-free version, the monthly plan costs $16.99 and the yearly plan costs $169.99. Subscribers can also opt for the Ultimate ad-free plan, which costs $20.99 per month and $209.99 per year.

Furthermore, the Max, Disney+, and Hulu bundle is available for the monthly price of $16.99 with ads and $29.99 without ads. The Max and Starz bundle can also be availed for $20.99 per month.

Ad

What happened in The White Lotus season 3 episode 7?

Ad

In The White Lotus season 3 episode 7, Tim continues daydreaming about shooting himself and his family to end his dreadful predicament. He decides to take action but finds that the gun is missing from his drawer.

At his dinner party, Gary offers Belinda $100,000 to buy her silence regarding Tanya's death. Zion tries to convince his mother to accept the offer, despite her moral objections.

Rick finally speaks to Jim Hollinger and comes close to shooting the man. However, he ultimately walks away after realizing that Jim does not need to have control over his life.

Ad

Frank ends his 10-month sobriety during his meeting with Sritala. After leaving Sritala's house, the two friends party with copious amounts of drinks, drugs, and women.

At the dinner party, Chloe tells Saxon that Gary's se*ual fantasy involves watching the two of them having s*x before she returns to him. However, Saxon refuses their proposition. He continues to flirt with Chelsea and gets rejected by her again.

Tensions escalate between Laurie and her friends and culminate with the women taking shots at each other. Laurie goes to watch the Muay Thai fight with Valentin and his friends — Aleksei and Vlad. She hooks up with Aleksei and is left disappointed when he tries to con her for money.

Ad

Gaitok takes Mook out on their first date. He confesses that he will not get promoted to become Sritala's personal bodyguard since he does not like to engage in physical violence.

While attending the Muay Thai fight, Gaitok recognizes Valentin's friends as the robbers who stole jewelry from the hotel's lobby. More importantly, he realizes that Valentin was also involved in the robbery.

What to expect from The White Lotus season 3 episode 8

Ad

The title of The White Lotus season 3 episode 8, Amor Fati, translates to 'love of one’s own fate' in Latin. The finale will showcase the guests' last day at the luxurious hotel and reveal the identity of the murder victim, seen in the opening moments of the season.

After an eventful time in Bangkok, Rick will return to the hotel and reunite with Chelsea. It needs to be seen if their relationship can go the distance, like Chelsea believes.

Ad

Gaitok will tell his superior, Pee Lek, about Valentin's involvement in the robbery. A vengeful Valentin may decide to go after Gaitok and put his life at risk.

Laurie, Jaclyn, and Kate may decide to reconcile their differences on the last day of their girls' trip. Elsewhere, Belinda will meet up with Greg to convey her decision, which, according to the preview, will not go Greg's way.

In the upcoming episode, Timothy is seen plucking the fruit of the suicide tree while contemplating his future. He will surely have a lot on his mind on his last day at the hotel, as he knows exactly what awaits him at home. Facing the impending doom may force him to act irrationally and take the fatal step he has spent so much time daydreaming about.

Ad

Stay tuned for the The White Lotus season 3 episode 8 recap soon after its premiere on HBO.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback