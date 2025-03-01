  • home icon
  • Shows
  • "They do look eerily similar": Invincible fans spot uncanny resemblance between Krysten Ritter and PowerPlex’s wife

"They do look eerily similar": Invincible fans spot uncanny resemblance between Krysten Ritter and PowerPlex’s wife

By Urvashi Vijay More
Modified Mar 01, 2025 14:29 GMT
PowerPlex&rsquo;s wife in Invincible sparks fan discussion over her striking resemblance to Krysten Ritter, fueling speculation about an intentional Easter egg in the show (Image via Amazon Primevideo)
PowerPlex’s wife in Invincible sparks fan discussion over her striking resemblance to Krysten Ritter, fueling speculation about an intentional Easter egg in the show (Image via Amazon Prime video)

The latest episode of Invincible has sparked a whirlwind of reactions online—not just for its storytelling and emotional beats, but for a surprising visual detail that fans cannot unsee. Viewers took to social media to point out the striking resemblance between Krysten Ritter, the Jessica Jones star, and PowerPlex’s wife, who appears in the episode.

Ad

The episode, All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry, which aired on February 27, continued Invincible's narrative, blending action with drama. In this episode, fans were quick to point out an amusing visual parallel that stole the spotlight. A fan @Bigocelot1984 started the thread by comparing Krysten Ritter to PowerPlex’s wife. They stated:

"I mean.....i cannot be the only one who notice the similarity, right?"
"I thought the same, they do look eerily similar here," responded one fan.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Comment byu/Bigocelot1984 from discussion inInvincible
Ad

Some fans immediately dismissed the resemblance as mere coincidence, stating that PowerPlex’s wife has always looked this way in the comics. They argued that while Krysten Ritter’s appearance may share similarities, the show’s animators likely followed the original comic design.

"This one's just a coincidence because she literally looks the same in comics too," commented @AdMajor1596.
"She looks that way in the comics," @Visible-Objective-94 stated.
Ad

Meanwhile, others humorously speculated about how the resemblance could be intentional in an unexpected way. Some suggested that the casting team might have noticed the similarities before casting Aaron Paul as PowerPlex, while others joked that Paul himself might have subconsciously chosen roles that align with his past characters.

"What if it's the other other way around, Aaron Paul read Invincible and wanted to date someone who looked like an Invincible character," a fan commented.
Ad
"That's a far reach but it's possible...Then again, the character resembles Jessica Jones like portrayal by the actor and not much Jane Margolis from brba," replied @AdMajor.
"It's the Samuel L. Jackson and Nick Fury situation all over again," @TheMoonDude commented.

Finally, some fans pointed out a pattern in Aaron Paul’s career, where many of his fictional love interests meet tragic ends. This led to further speculation about whether this was a deliberate reference to Breaking Bad, with some suggesting that Invincible was leaning into the connection with an unintentional Easter egg.

Ad
"Gut-wrenching, give Aaron Paul’s fictional partners a break 😭😭," @1Tadhg commented.
"The problem is he’s too damn good of an actor when it comes to portraying anguish and grief 💀," @AltruisticMobile4606 replied.
"Note to self: never be a significant other to Aaron Paul’s character or you’ll end up dead—it happened four times already," @iNoodl3s replied.
Ad

Invincible: What we know so far

youtube-cover
Ad

Invincible has kept expanding its narrative, delving into Mark Grayson’s challenges with his identity, his connections, and the escalating dangers threatening Earth. Now that season 3 episode 6 is streaming, fans can wait to see what will happen next, particularly with the mid-credits scene suggesting significant conflicts in future episodes.

Mark has encountered considerable difficulties this season, ranging from navigating his strained connection with his father, Omni-Man, to wrestling with his duties as the guardian of Earth.

Ad

As hostilities escalate and fresh adversaries arise, the risks are greater than ever. The emergence of new adversaries and the increasing influence of the Viltrumites have prepared the ground for a pivotal showdown that may change Mark’s path forever.

As new episodes of Invincible are about to be released, fans can prepare for more emotionally intense moments of Invincible.

Quick Links

Edited by Arunava Dutta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी