"This is just the laziest satire" — The Boys takes a dig at Elon Musk with hilarious parody about the US Government exit

The Boys, created by Eric Kripke, has become one of the most acclaimed TV series since its debut in 2019. The superhero satire drama is based on Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's comic book. It follows a group of vigilantes on their mission to expose and take down superheroes who are corrupt, fame-hungry, and dangerously powerful.

The show features Vought International as a company that manages the public image of these superheroes so that they appear to be righteous and good. It often takes digs at real-life events through satire.

On May 30, 2025, Vought International's official X account took a dig at Elon Musk's exit from the US government as the head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Fans have mixed reactions to the post, as one wrote:

"This is just the laziest satire."

Some fans found that the satire was lacking and criticized the post.

"This satire is mid," one X user wrote.

"Cringe overload tbh," another fan added.

"How is that funny?" another fan mused.

On the other hand, some fans are quite impressed with the post.

"Their social media team is so funny," one fan praised.

"I f*cking love this franchise," another fan wrote.

"The boys is the best show out," another fan added.

The Boys' satirical post about Elon Musk's exit from the US Government

The X post from Vought International included a picture in which Deep was said to be concluding his role in a fictional department, with the headline: "Breaking: Deep's time at DOPE a Swimming Success." The post reads,

"Today, Deep wraps up his work at the Department of Preserving Earth (DOPE). It was always meant to be a 6-month gig, since he’s needed on other missions. He’d like to thank Homelander & his octo-bros, squid squad, broaccudas and brolphins for trusting him with the opportunity!"

Expand Tweet

Earlier this month, a post from Vought International's X account satirized the Papal Conclave by posting that Homelander offered to be the Pope.

Eric Kripke on whether the political satire in The Boys was intentional

Over the years, The Boys has gained popularity in the industry for the contemporary satire featured in it. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of season 4's release, show creator Eric Kripke opened up about whether the presidential race featured was a coincidence or good timing.

"We were already heading there anyway, but we’re talking about an election and a president and when the votes are counted in Congress. It’s odd to call it good luck, but sometimes we feel like we’re Satan’s writers room," Kripke said.

He added,

"We just wanted to do a very realistic version of a superhero show, one where superheroes are celebrities behaving badly. Trump was the, “He’s not really getting the nomination, is he?” guy. When he got elected, we had a metaphor that said more about the current world."

Once the creators recognized they were telling a story about how social media and entertainment are used to sell fascism, and how celebrity culture intersects with authoritarianism, Kripke felt obliged to continue doing it as long as they could.

The Boys is available to stream on Prime Video.

