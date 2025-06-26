"This just ruined my day" - Community rallies support for the Tiny Chef as heartbreaking cancellation video leaves fans distraught

On June 24, 2025, it was announced that The Tiny Chef Show had been canceled by its network, Nickelodeon, after running for two seasons in three years. The news was shared in a video on the show’s official YouTube page, titled “Tiny Chef needs your help.”

The clip began with the show’s titular protagonist getting a phone call. In his animated voice (dubbed by Matt Hutchinson), the pint-sized puppet was heard saying,

“Hey Nickelodeon, how you doing? You ready to cook up some more episodes? I got a million id-”

The Chef then gasped, bringing his hand to his mouth, and said,

“Canceled? What do you mean canceled? But, but listen… Ruby’s had training, but she’ll behave on stage, I promise. And I have ideas that will blow your minds! I’ve been… But we… won an Emmy.”

Later, Tiny Chef asked about the future of his “friends” Rob, Jen, Kate, Patty, MK, and Leah, before wiping away his tears and saying, “I understand. I love you too. Bye,” as the call ended.

Towards the end of the video, the protagonist tried to resume with his cleaning, straightened his apron, only to break down seconds later, as he went and sat on his bed, and continued crying.

The description added that the cancellation was “very unexpected” and asked fans to help them with crowdfunding, so that Tiny Chef could continue running on social media. In the wake of this, netizens have rallied support for Tiny Chef.

For instance, X user @studiostassi commented on a viral post by @limooosin, reposting the video. While the post maker captioned, “Oh. Nickelodeon BROKE this man…” @studiostassi wrote:

“This just ruined my day.”

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the platform.

“How do you win an Emmy and not make it past season 2? That’s wild,” a netizen wrote.

“Justice for Cheffy,” another netizen wrote.

“I've legitimately never felt so bad, they sold his grief so well, I can't...” a user wrote.

Others continued to chime in, showing solidarity for Tiny Chef.

“I don't have a link, but they set up a crowdfunding thing to help them continue the show. And after taking a look at some of the shows on YouTube, this looks like a show I'd love to keep alive,” another user wrote.

“This is so sad,” an individual wrote.

“Well, that was depressing. JUSTICE FOR TINY CHEF!!!!” wrote another.

More about ‘The Tiny Chef Show’ and its recent cancellation

The YouTube video announcing the cancellation of The Tiny Chef Show was accompanied by a description and a link to their official website, the home page of which read, “Tiny Chef needs your help.”

Additionally, fans were urged to “join the fan cwub” or make a “one-time donation to Cheffy’s Venmo or PayPal.” Those who couldn’t afford to make donations were requested to like and subscribe to Cheffy’s YouTube channel, engage on social media, and circulate their favorite videos among friends and family.

“SOS Cheffers, please go to the link our bio to learn how you can help us keep Chef on social media. Tiny Chef’s cooking show has officially been cancelled (very unexpected), and without the support of a major network, we need crowdfunding to keep cookin’ over here,” the video description read.

3rd Annual Children's And Family Emmy Awards - Press Room - Source: Getty

It continued by thanking Nickelodeon for running the show for two seasons.

“Yesh, this es weal! We want to thank @nickelodeon for giving Chef two blamazing seasons and all the besties he made there. Chef wouldn’t want anyone to blame his friends over there; he’s just deeply sad he doesn’t get to continue hosting a show he adores,” it added.

The description ended by urging fans to “let Cheffy know how much he means to you in the comments” as he was “really feeling this one.”

The show originally began as Instagram clips before premiering on Nickelodeon in September 2022 as a live-action and stop-motion comedy animated TV series. It was created by Rachel Larsen, Ozlem “Ozi” Akturk, and Adam Reid. It had a total of 41 episodes.

Voice artists involved with the show, include Matt Hutchinson, Odessa A’zion, RuPaul, Alan Cumming, Nicole Byer, Amy Sedaris, Rebel Wilson, Michael-Leon Wooley, and Alasdair Saunders, among others. Cameos from Kristen Bell, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Tamera Mowry, and Danny Trejo were also featured.

The now-canceled series previously won the 2nd Children’s and Family Emmy Awards for Outstanding Directing for a Preschool Animated Program in 2023 and Outstanding Preschool Animated Series in 2025.

