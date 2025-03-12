"This moment shook me": Internet in disbelief as Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 cliffhanger fuels doubts over Punisher’s true identity

Daredevil: Born Again episode 3, which released on March 11, 2024, at 6 pm PT and 9 pm ET on Disney+, has taken the internet by storm. Episode 3 has upended viewers' expectations with significant changes and a startling cliffhanger.

With Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) at the centre of a convoluted legal struggle, the show explores the gritty side of Marvel's New York City.

The internet's reaction to the cliffhanger of Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 is filled with mixed emotions. Fans were already on edge, and the episode only fueled their doubts. One major point of contention is the identity of the Punisher.

Many people who watched Daredevil: Born again episode 3 were left wondering if Frank Castle was still alive or if someone else was using the Punisher's scar to represent him. Fans are still not sure what this part of the episode means for the future of the show, which has led to a lot of debate online.

The casting and the use of the Punisher symbol have made waves on X (formerly Twitter). One fan tweeted:

"I’m very curious why they’re using the symbol of a vigilante to be anti-vigilante but this moment shook me. I need Frank to show up and set the record straight."

The use of this symbol has left fans confused about the motivations behind the characters’ actions. Many are voicing their frustrations, especially after the episode's dramatic ending.

“IT HURTSSSS,” another fan expressed.

“This is definitely gonna p*ss frank off,” another tweet read.

“Sadly this was the outcome I expected, I wish we could’ve gotten a bit more with him but as soon as Matt outed him I knew it was over for Hector,” a fan tweeted.

These comments reflect the disbelief and shock felt by fans who are eagerly awaiting what happens next.

"It hurts, but it means we will probably eventually get Ava, which is also great," a fan posted.

"Episode 3 might be setting up Out—Hector’s fate feels like a warning for Matt. And with Fisk’s tensions rising, things are bound to spiral. Punisher showing up next? Yeah, this is about to get brutal," said another fan.

"On one hand, Matt did tell him he'd have to quit being White Tiger. But even if he did, no way the dirty cops would have let him be," said one netizen.

Others speculated that the Punisher logo might be a component of a bigger scheme to frame all of the vigilantes for crimes. The general opinion is that Frank Castle's comeback is essential to bring order back into New York. With many remarking on the dramatic nature of the episode's ending, fans are keenly awaiting responses to their questions.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from Daredevil: Born Again episode 3. Reader's discretion is advised.

What happened in Daredevil: Born Again episode 3

Hector Ayala's Trial and Matt's Decision

In Daredevil: Born Again episode 3, the trial of Hector Ayala (Kamar de los Reyes) is a pivotal moment. Accused of killing a police officer, Ayala faces charges while simultaneously assuming his covert identity as the White Tiger, a vigilante. When the key witness, Nicky Torres, does not corroborate Hector's story, Matt Murdock tries to defend him. However, things quickly go south.

Matt finds himself in a tough spot as law enforcement closes in and finally chooses to expose Ayala's identity as the White Tiger before court. Everyone is stunned by this choice, which also begs moral questions about the extent Matt would be ready to travel to protect his client.

The Punisher symbol and its significance

One of the main components of the show is the Punisher symbol, first presented while Matt is in court. The trial reveals a Punisher logo tattoo on an officer, implying Frank Castle's continuing impact in New York.

Killers of Hector Ayala sport the symbol on their vests. This point raises the stakes since it implies a Punisher cult. Frank Castle is either alive or someone else is using his symbol. The disclosure leaves viewers wondering more than it clarifies.

The death of Hector Ayala

Moment after his acquittal, the episode ends with a startling headshot to Hector Ayala. Vigilantism is dangerous in Matt's world, thus, this sudden death begs a question.

Though his identity is unknown, the Punisher emblem the assassin used conveys a message. Frank Castle is either returning to his savagery or someone else is using his logo for evil ends.

The death of Ayala and the Punisher symbol suggest a darker turn in Daredevil: Born Again. The Punisher's role in this universe will shape the series. The series seems to pit Matt Murdock's legal approach to justice against vigilantes like the Punisher's violence. The series keeps fans guessing about Frank Castle and the vigilante community's future.

Daredevil: Born again episode 3 is now available to stream on Disney+.

