What time will Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 be released on Disney+? Release timings for all regions

By Rohit Rajput
Modified Mar 10, 2025 23:31 GMT
Poster for Daredevil: Born Again (Image via @Daredevil on X)
After the explosive opening last week, fans will finally get to see Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 premiere soon as it is set to release tomorrow. While the title for the episode isn't available now, the episode will be hitting Disney+ on Tuesday, March 11, 2025. Unlike last week fans will only get one episode this time.

Going into Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 - fans can certainly expect Matt to slowly get back into the crime-fighting slowly. Given that the final episode is sprinkled with many setups, it certainly looks like more action and drama to come.

So, those who want to tune in for it right as the episode drops can do so at 6 pm Pacific Standard Time on the day.

Release timing for Daredevil: Born Again in all regions explored

As previously stated, Daredevil: Born Again will premiere at 6 pm PST or 9 pm EST on Disney+ on March 11, 2025. However, the episode will premiere at a different time in different regions. The table below will tell fans when the show will premiere in their region.

DateTimeZone
Tuesday, March 11, 20256 pmPacific Standard Time
Tuesday, March 11, 20259 pmEastern Standard Time
Wednesday, March 12, 20252 amGreenwich Mean Time
Wednesday, March 12, 20257:30 amIndian Standard Time
Wednesday, March 12, 202512 amAustralian Eastern Standard Time
Wednesday, March 12, 20253 amCentral European Time
Where to watch Daredevil: Born Again episode 3?

Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 will exclusively premiere on Disney+ on March 11, 2025, in the United States of America and the other regions the service is available in. However, to watch the show, fans will require a valid subscription to the service.

For those who already have a subscription, the show will be available at no further cost.

Is there a preview for Daredevil: Born Again episode 3?

At the time of writing this article, a preview for Daredevil: Born Again episode 3 hasn't been released by Marvel Studios. However, fans can certainly expect a preview to be released closer to the episode's premiere.

Going into the episode too, fans can expect to see a bunch. With Matt having fought off the corrupt cops at the end of the last episode, the show will certainly develop that plot and see how they are linked to the Punisher.

Recap of Daredevil: Born Again episode 2

Wilson Fisk addresses New York City and tells them that he will be outlawing vigilantes as his first duty as a mayor. The episode then focuses on Hector Ayala who is arrested after he gets into an altercation with two undercover cops when they were harassing someone and one of them ends up dying after getting hit by a train.

At the prison, Matt learns about Hector and agrees to be his lawyer. He then sends Cherry to investigate further into him and learns that Hector is the vigilante known as the White Tiger. However, Matt convinces the judge that Hector's past life as a vigilante shouldn't dictate how he will be treated during the trial. Fisk's secretary then makes a stop by Heather's book signing as well.

This leads to Fisk and Vanessa receiving marriage counseling from her. Matt then later tracks down the guy the cops were harassing and tells him to get out of his house as the cops are coming to kill him. Matt is greeted by the same cops and they start beating him but the episode ends with him snapping back and beating them up.

For further updates on the show, stay tuned with us.

