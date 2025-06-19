“This is so much better than Mountainhead” — Fans react to actor Steve Carell’s dance break during the Northwestern University commencement address

Actor Steve Carell started an improvised dance break to That’s Not My Name by the Ting Tings during his commencement address at Northwestern University on June 15, 2025. The unexpected performance took place at the United Center in Chicago, where Northwestern University celebrated its 167th annual commencement, which approximately 3,000 graduates and their families attended.

The video shared by Northwestern University on its YouTube channel shows various highlights from the 167th commencement ceremony. The commencement was also live-streamed to thousands of viewers, as Steve Carell had everyone present in the audience laughing, cheering, and dancing with him. A brief footage of the actor dancing is also included in the video.

Many fans of the actor expressed their joy at watching him dance and entertain everyone during the commencement ceremony on the social media platform X. One user, who was not so pleased with his latest satirical TV film, Mountainhead, said:

"This is so much better than Mountainhead…"

Many others praised Steve Carell for being authentic and joyful during the ceremony. They also expressed that the graduates were lucky to experience this.

"That was amazing. Steve is so joyful. Those grads are so lucky," wrote an X user.

"National treasure," wrote an X user.

"When you can get a dean to dance with you, that’s a win," wrote an X user.

Many others shared similar reactions on X.

"My happy place all day and all night when am home is watching the Office. Never gets old for me. But this vid is another level cooler! ," wrote an X user.

"The bloke is one of life’s good guys," wrote an X user.

"Honestly this is how graduation celebrations should be!" another added.

Steve Carell brought humor and heart to Northwestern's Class of 2025 send-off

Steve Carell's mid-speech dance break to That’s Not My Name by Ting Tings, during his commencement address. (Image via news.northwestern.edu)

While addressing the Northwestern University graduates, Steve Carell shed light on values like kindness, avoiding envy, and listening to others. Carell also acknowledged that the younger generations are going through a unique time in history.

“My kids are right around your age, and it’s difficult for me to process just how much you’ve all experienced in your young lives. I feel your anxiety and your fear about the world around you. It’s heartbreaking to me. You’ve already had to overcome a lifetime’s worth of turmoil and uncertainty, and it doesn’t seem fair,” said the actor.

Carell also brought along some self-deprecating humour, which he blended with important life advice for students who are graduating. He also didn't forget to mention his dear friend Stephen Colbert, with some light-hearted jabs and heaps of praise for the Northwestern Alumni.

Steve Carell's career explored

Steve Carell attends Netflix's The Four Seasons premiere at Directors Guild Of America on April 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Image via Getty)

The American actor Steve Carell rose to prominence for his role as Michael Scott in the popular NBC sitcom series The Office. He went on to feature in many comedy films such as Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, Get Smart, and Date Night. Carell also co-created the sitcom Angie Tribeca with his wife, Nancy Carell.

In recent times, Carell has worked on projects such as Asteroid City, Space Force, The Four Seasons, and Mountainhead. Carell also voices the role of Gru in the popular animated franchise Despicable Me. He also has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

His list of awards includes 11 Primetime Emmy Awards, a Golden Globe Award, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, two Writers Guild of America Awards, and a BAFTA Award.

