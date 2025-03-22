“This sh*t is gonna Haunt Me”: Severance fans are raving about the season 2 finale, calling it one of the best and most intense episodes so far

The American science fiction thriller series Severance has kept viewers on the edge of their seats since its premiere on Apple TV+ on February 18, 2022. With each passing episode, the mystery surrounding the severance program of the mysterious Lumon Industries has unfolded, revealing the deeper mystery behind Mark's motivation to split his consciousness.

Ad

The season 2 finale episode, Cold Harbor, was released on March 21, 2025. As the excited fans tuned into the streaming platform, they weren't ready for the tense and shocking drama that the makers had in store.

Many fans took to social media platforms to share their feelings and opinions about the episode, with one X user writing,

"this sh*t is gonna haunt me in my sleep #severance."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article might contain spoilers for Severance season 2 finale. Reader's discretion is advised.

Other fans shared similar feelings about the episode, which revolved around the Cold Harbor test and Gemma's kidnapping. Mark assisted Gemma, who had been subjected to inhumane experiments throughout the season, in leaving Lumon. However, he decided to stay back with Helly.

One viewer wrote on X, "This is burned into my head now. I actually paused the show and literally sat there for 10 mins muttering "of course u would mark."

Ad

"THAT #SEVERANCE FINALE OH MY GOD??? An insane fever dream that answers so many questions while asking even more, yet still delivers such an emotional ending. Beautiful chaos that I'll need a week to process I'm not the same person I was 75 minutes ago, this show is a masterpiece," shared another.

Fans also gave their own opinions and theories about where the show might go in the upcoming season.

Ad

One fan shared, "honestly i kinda get him. sucks that a mark had to "betrayal" him/self, but whats the worst case scenario for them?? die? be fired?? oh ok cool. so just take the chance to live and love for as long as they can. and also i found it a great way to continue their arc on s3."

Ad

"He knows gemma is safe, which was his outie's priority... now his innie will try and save the others meanwhile gemma will likely be the focus of season 3," wrote another.

Another person shared, "It's Helena! She gave an evil look to Gemma before running off! MARK S YOU FOOL."

What is Severance about?

Ad

The series, created by Dan Erickson and directed by Ben Stiller, is about Mark, who works at a mysterious organization called Lumon Industries. He has gone through a special program that splits people's memories from their work and personal lives, creating a twisted kind of perfect work-life balance. However, Mark Scout soon realizes that Lumon's work goes much deeper than what has been presented.

The show stars Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Michael Chernus, John Turturro, Christopher Walken, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Jen Tullock, Dichen Lachman, Sarah Bock, and Patricia Arquette in prominent roles.

Ad

The show is available to stream on Apple TV+ exclusively. Here's the official synopsis:

"Mark Scout (Adam Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives."

It continues,

"This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work … and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe."

Ad

Stay tuned for more updates about the Severance season 2 finale and other films and TV shows on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback