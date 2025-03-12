Today Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

Jeopardy! continues its run with a fresh episode on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, featuring a highly competitive lineup. Contestants Brian Nieves, a substitute teacher from Gambrills, Maryland, Kristen VanBlargen, a writer from Brooklyn, New York, and James Corson, a nuclear engineer from Frederick, Maryland, take the stage to test their knowledge.

Corson, the returning champion, enters the game with total winnings of $42,000, seeking another victory to strengthen his position in the tournament standings. Ken Jennings, known for his record-breaking 74-game winning streak and current hosting role, is hosting today's episode on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

The Final Jeopardy! category for the night is Authors' Other Works, presenting a thought-provoking clue that challenges the contestants to recall a lesser-known literary piece from 1833. Viewers can also engage by attempting to solve the clue ahead of the episode's airing, a long-standing tradition among Jeopardy! enthusiasts.

As the game unfolds, fans will also look forward to the latest developments in Celebrity Jeopardy! later in the evening. Stay tuned for the clue and correct response in the sections below.

March 12, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the next round is as follows:

"In an 1833 story by her, an alchemist’s assistant drinks a potion giving eternal life but ends up seeing all he loves die"

Today's clue falls under the category Authors’ Other Works for the episode airing on Wednesday, March 12, 2025 (season 41, game 133). This category often challenges contestants to recall lesser-known works from literary greats, making it an exciting test of deep literary knowledge.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, March 12, 2025

The upcoming round's final question's clue and solution reads:

Clue: The pronoun “her” combined with the key detail of the year 1833 provides a strong contextual hint, making it easier to identify the author.

Solution: Who is Mary Shelley?

This short story by Mary Shelley, best known for Frankenstein, is titled The Mortal Immortal. It follows Winzy, a man who consumes an elixir granting him eternal life, only to suffer the agony of witnessing everything he cherishes fade away.

In this instance, Jeopardy! likely does not expect contestants or viewers at home to be familiar with The Mortal Immortal. Instead, the clue is structured to guide players toward a logical deduction, using key hints such as the year 1833 and the pronoun “her” to narrow down the correct response.

Jeopardy! contestants today:Wednesday March 12, 2025

The latest episode will air on Wednesday, March 12, 2025, featuring three contestants competing for the top spot. Returning champion James Corson, a nuclear engineer from Frederick, Maryland, enters the game with total winnings of $42,000. He faces two new challengers - Brian Nieves, a substitute teacher from Gambrills, Maryland, and Kristen VanBlargen, a writer from Brooklyn, New York.

Considering the postseason, Corson must secure another victory to remain in contention for the Champions Wildcard or Tournament of Champions. Later tonight, viewers can also catch the final quarterfinal round of Celebrity Jeopardy! on ABC and CTV2.

James Corson has demonstrated strong gameplay, answering 24 questions correctly with only one incorrect response. His rebound success rate stands at 2 out of 2 on three opportunities, and he has a buzzer speed of 35.09%, successfully ringing in the first 20 times out of 57 attempts.

He has also performed well on Daily Doubles, securing both opportunities and earning a net total of $11,400. In Final Jeopardy!, Corson remains perfect with one correct response. His average Coryat score is $20,200, reflecting consistent knowledge and strategic play.

In terms of projected success, he has a 70.8% chance of winning at least two games, a 50.1% probability of securing three wins, and decreasing odds as the streak lengthens, with an average expected run of 3.42 games. His current momentum makes him a strong contender in today’s episode.

Stay tuned for more updates, statistics, and insights into the latest episodes.

