Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Monday, March 24, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to begin this new week with an all-new episode from its 41st season. This episode is also set to feature a new champion, which is all the more reason to be pumped for the round. On Friday, Josh Weikert managed a great victory, and all eyes will be on him in the upcoming round.

Josh Weikert is a politics professor from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, who won his first game with flying colors, accumulating an impressive $23,601 in the process.

Jeopardy! began airing in the early 1960s and has managed to keep fans hooked for decades while also managing to increase its popularity. A part of this is due to the game show's offbeat format, engaging nature, and a brilliant final round.

The final round allows viewers to feel like a part of the game show. Audiences can join the game show from the comfort of their homes by guessing the correct answer to the final question ahead of the episode's air time. However, as this is still a complicated practice, we have compiled the question, answer, and other relevant details in the sections below.

March 24, 2025, Monday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"After leaving a religious group, John & Arlyn Bottom changed their family’s last name to this, to signify a rebirth."

This question is from the category "Acting Families." This is a very intriguing topic and one that does not come very often. It should also appeal to a large part of the crowd.

Jeopardy! final solution: Monday, March 24, 2025

The final question's clue and solution for the upcoming round reads:

Clue: After leaving a religious group, John & Arlyn Bottom changed their family’s last name to this, to signify a rebirth.

Solution: Phoenix.

The Phoenix family was originally the Bottom family, but after they left a religious group, they changed their name. All five children of the family, River, Rain, Joaquin, Liberty, and Summer, are renowned in the industry.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Monday, March 24, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Josh Weikert, a politics professor from Collegeville, Pennsylvania; Mustafa Hameed, an attorney from Los Angeles, California; and Geraldine Rodriguez, an interlibrary loan assistant coordinator from Boca Raton, Florida.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

