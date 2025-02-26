Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Jeopardy! is set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, featuring another installment from the ongoing Invitational Tournament, which has now entered its second week. This will be the eighth quarterfinal of the contest, showcasing three familiar faces from the show’s history. Following the particularly exciting results from the past few days, this is a contest worth anticipating.

In the next round, Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin, will compete against Claire Sattler, a comedian and research scientist from New York, New York, and Shane Whitlock, a radiologist originally from Benton, Arkansas. As all the contestants have an excellent track record behind them, this is a very unpredictable round.

Jeopardy! began its run in the 1960s, and although not continuously, it has been around for over six decades. Throughout its run, the game show has managed to remain relevant and gain prominence around the globe. This is primarily due to its offbeat format and engaging nature, which have been prevalent since the show's inception. Additionally, the final round significantly contributes to this popularity.

The final round contains many intriguing elements that keep it interesting for both fans and contestants. One such element is the show's ability to allow viewer participation, enabling audiences to guess the answer to the final question ahead of the episode. Over the years, this has remained a popular practice among regular viewers.

However, as this can still prove challenging, we have compiled all the relevant information about the upcoming episode below.

February 26, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"The only 2 Democrats to be elected President between James Buchanan in 1856 & FDR in 1932."

This question falls under the category of "Presidential Elections." This topic has come on the show before, but it continues to be an intriguing one.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The clue and solution to the upcoming final round are as follows:

Clue: The only 2 Democrats to be elected President between James Buchanan in 1856 & FDR in 1932.

Solution: Grover Cleveland & Woodrow Wilson.

Both Grover Cleveland and Woodrow Wilson won two elections: Grover in 1884 and 1892 and Wilson in 1912 and 1916.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Ben Chan, a philosophy professor from Green Bay, Wisconsin; Claire Sattler, a comedian and research scientist from New York; and Shane Whitlock, a radiologist originally from Benton, Arkansas.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

