Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to air a new episode on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, bringing more drama and excitement as the season rages on. Yesterday, we witnessed a great game where the reigning champion grabbed another victory, and it seems that he will try to hold on to this for much longer. If he does manage to win today's game, things should get more interesting in the coming days.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Alex DeFrank, an inventory specialist from Brooklyn, New York, who has now won three games, will play against Ann Velenchik, an economics professor from Brookline, Massachusetts, and Adam Silverman, a scientist from Arlington, Massachusetts. DeFrank has also won $75,600 in his three days, a respectable total.

Jeopardy! is one of the most renowned shows on the planet, part of which it owes to its decades-long run. Since its beginning in the early 1960s, the game show has remained both relevant and exciting for fans. This leads to its appeal that stretches beyond just the United States. The final round of the game show also helps in maintaining this.

The final round adds a layer of intrigue by allowing viewers to participate. Viewers can do this by guessing the answer to the final clue ahead of the episode. But as this is still a process that takes time, we have compiled all the relevant details along with the final answer below.

March 19, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy!

question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"Named for an 1807 battle & valiant in one 8 years later, Copenhagen was this man’s steed; society ladies donned strands of his hair."

This question is from the category "Historical Horses." This is surely one of the most unique and interesting topics that has come up in recent weeks.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

The upcoming round's final question's clue and solution reads:

Clue: Named for an 1807 battle & valiant in one 8 years later, Copenhagen was this man’s steed; society ladies donned strands of his hair.

Solution: Duke of Wellington.

Copenhagen was a racehorse who later became the steed of the Duke of Wellington. He beat Napolean in 1815’s Battle of Waterloo. Copenhagen got a hero's welcome when he returned and his strands were used to fashion jewelry. The horse was named after the 1807 Battle of Copenhagen.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, March 19, 2025

Will Alex DeFrank become a four-day champion? Find out in the upcoming episode of Jeopardy!

