Today's Final Jeopardy! answer: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Jeopardy! is all set to return with a new episode on Wednesday, March 26, 2025, bringing back another exciting round from the packed 41st season, which continues to amaze and amuse fans across the globe.

This round is all the more interesting because we will see another game from Josh Weikert, who is now setting his sights on becoming a four-day champion after another great victory yesterday. He now also stands the chance to enter the 33rd Tournament of Champions.

In the upcoming round of the game show, Josh Weikert, a politics professor from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, will play his fourth game against John Rindone, a policy advisor from Brooklyn, New York, and Melanie Hirsch, a lawyer from Silver Spring, Maryland. Weikart has won an impressive $54,001 in his three days in the show and has the odds in his favor now. Fans will also want to see another long streak soon.

Jeopardy! is one of the most iconic game shows in the history of American television. It has been around for several decades and has not lost its edge in the slightest. The game show continues to amuse viewers with its offbeat format and engaging nature. The show has also seen a constant increase in its popularity over the years, primarily because of its exceptional final round.

The final round of the game show has many elements that make it stand out. This includes its ability to allow viewer participation. Viewers can do this by guessing the correct answer to the final question. Over the years, this has remained a regular practice for fans.

March 26, 2025, Wednesday: Today's Final Jeopardy! question

The final question for the upcoming round of the game show reads:

"In 1804 an officer of HMS Warrior formally charged this captain with “calling me rascal, scoundrel & shaking his fist in my face”"

This question is from the category "Seafaring Brits." This is quite a unique and exciting topic that does not come on the game show often. This should lead to an amply exciting round.

Jeopardy! final solution: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

The upcoming round's final question's clue and solution reads:

Clue: In 1804, an officer of HMS Warrior formally charged this captain with “calling me rascal, scoundrel & shaking his fist in my face”

Solution: William Bligh.

William Bligh is best known for his mutiny on HMS Bounty in 1789. In his later years, he captained the HMS Warrior. He was at loggerheads with Second Lieutenant John Frazier during this time and was reprimanded for his actions.

Jeopardy! contestants today: Wednesday, March 26, 2025

Expand Tweet

The three contestants for the upcoming round of the game show are Josh Weikert, a politics professor from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, John Rindone, a policy advisor from Brooklyn, New York, and Melanie Hirsch, a lawyer from Silver Spring, Maryland.

Catch them in action on the upcoming round of Jeopardy!

