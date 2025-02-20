Top 10 Cobra Kai fights

Thirty-four years since the original The Karate Kid, its spin-off Cobra Kai rekindles one of pop culture's greatest rivalries. Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka), the Cobra Kai dojo's former golden boy, is now a down-on-his-luck handyman. Meanwhile, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), is doing well—married, successful, and still basking in his All Valley heyday.

Ad

However, things change when Johnny decides to revive his old dojo to train a new generation of outcasts. This also opens up hurts from the past as their long-standing feud comes alive again.

The series turns the traditional underdog narrative on its head, presenting new takes on both Johnny and Daniel. It's not all about their feud, though. The next generation is headed by Miguel (Xolo Maridueña), Hawk (Jacob Bertrand), Sam (Mary Mouser), and Robby (Tanner Buchanan). The show introduces new dynamics, with changing allegiances, grueling training montages, and lots of aerial kicks.

Ad

Trending

Cobra Kai feeds on its blend of nostalgia and contemporary storytelling. The old Karate Kid characters are back, but the stakes are raised, the battles more vicious, and the drama more heated. The show has produced some of the most memorable martial arts fights in television history. Let's see the top 10.

Can prime numbers be dangerous? More about Apple TV+'s new conspiracy thriller HERE

Miguel vs. Robby and 9 other jaw-dropping fights in Cobra Kai

10) Johnny vs. Kreese (Season 2 ep.1)

Ad

Still from Cobra Kai season 2 (Image via Netflix)

Season 1 of Cobra Kai ended with a jaw-dropping reveal—John Kreese isn’t just alive, he is back and ready to take over. Season 2 wastes no time, picking up right where things left off. Johnny’s reaction was a mix of shock, anger, and instinct.

Ad

The moment Kreese steps into the dojo, Johnny throws a punch, proving that old wounds don’t heal easily. Kreese, always the tactician, disarms him effortlessly. Johnny responds with a move straight out of an action movie—kicking the cigar right out of Kreese’s mouth and straight into a trash can.

The fight is tense, layered with history, and a ticking time bomb—literally, thanks to the smoldering trash can. Johnny hesitates, unwilling to become Kreese, but mercy isn’t in Kreese’s vocabulary.

Ad

9) Robby and Tory vs. Miguel and Sam (Season 4 ep.8)

Still from Cobra Kai season 4 (Image via Netflix)

Season 4 brought the drama—teen angst, high-stakes karate, and relationship turmoil all colliding spectacularly. Romantic tensions ran high, fueling rivalries that had already been simmering. The chaos was inevitable when Robby, Tory, Miguel, and Sam ended up at the same pool party.

Ad

Both pairs were nursing grudges, their jealousy barely concealed. It didn’t take long for things to boil over. The fight wasn’t the longest, but every move was packed with tension.

There were sharp strikes, quick dodges, and plenty of emotion behind each hit. A short-lived clash, sure, but one that added another layer to the ever-growing Cobra Kai rivalry.

8) Robby vs. Hawk (Season 4 ep.10)

Still from Cobra Kai season 4 (Image via Netflix)

The second All-Valley tournament had viewers anticipating a rematch between Robby and Miguel. However, when Miguel unexpectedly withdraws, attention turns to Hawk, the reformed Cobra Kai disciple now battling for Miyagi-Do. Going up against Robby, who understands all of his tactics, created a thrilling confrontation.

Ad

Robby conflicted between his principles and Cobra Kai's merciless ideology, paused during crucial instances. Hawk, conversely, discovered power by merging his traditional and contemporary lessons.

Ultimately, balance prevailed—in his perspective and his combat. His win wasn’t solely about the trophy, it marked the ideal conclusion to his redemption journey, demonstrating he had genuinely discovered his path.

7) The Mall Fight (Season 2 ep. 5)

Still from Cobra Kai season 2 (Image via Netflix)

As Demetri became the newest target of Cobra Kai, Sam and Robby weren't going to remain passive. Robby, still grappling with his own ethics, began to gain clearer insight in season 2. Defending Demetri wasn’t solely about confronting bullies—it demonstrated that he was adopting Miyagi-Do’s principles.

Ad

Sam and Robby coordinated flawlessly, intercepting and responding with accuracy as they resisted Cobra Kai’s unyielding assaults. In the meantime, Demetri, still uncertain about his abilities, swiftly understood that merely being a Miyagi-Do student wasn't sufficient.

If he wished to cease being a punching bag, he had to treat his training with seriousness. This battle was not merely about surviving—it marked a pivotal moment for each of them.

6) Chozen vs. Silver (Season 5 ep. 10)

Ad

Still from Cobra Kai season 5 (Image via Netflix)

The season 5 finale delivered some of the wildest fights in the series, packed with high stakes and brutal showdowns. While Daniel’s final victory over Terry Silver was satisfying, it didn’t hold a candle to the intense battle between Silver and Chozen.

Ad

Seeing these two former villains from The Karate Kid franchise go head-to-head was a guilty pleasure. However, this wasn’t just nostalgia bait—this was an all-out war. With katana and sai in play, the fight had a real life-or-death energy that kept things gripping. It was easily one of the most thrilling moments in the show's history, maybe even the best fight the entire Karate Kid franchise has ever seen.

Ad

5) Brawl in the House

Ad

Tory’s anger didn't diminish in Cobra Kai Season 3—it trailed Sam right to her house. What began as a peaceful evening for the Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang kids swiftly escalated into turmoil when Cobra Kai invaded the LaRusso home, initiating one of the most thrilling battles in the series.

This was not simply another fight at a school or shopping center. A significant boundary was crossed, taking the conflict into private matters. The stakes seemed more intense than ever, causing each punch and kick to land with greater force. Beyond being merely a complete confrontation, this clash demonstrated that the rivalry had hit a tipping point, paving the way for an even greater conflict ahead.

Ad

4) Chozen vs. Daniel (Season 3 ep. 5)

Still from Cobra Kai season 3 (Image via Netflix)

When Daniel goes back to Okinawa, he confronts his former adversary, Chozen. Years ago, their struggle almost resulted in disaster, but time has altered circumstances—kind of.

Ad

Chozen, now more knowledgeable yet equally passionate, proposes to share with Daniel some deeply concealed Miyagi-Do secrets. Of course, that implies sparring.

Their training progresses from hand-to-hand fighting to intense staff duels, demonstrating how significantly stronger Chozen has grown. Daniel finds it hard to keep pace, and for a brief instant, it seems his fortune has finally ended.

However, rather than delivering a knockout punch, Chozen honks Daniel’s nose—mirroring what Daniel did to him in the past. A savage yet amusing training sequence, demonstrating that former adversaries can still astonish one another.

Ad

3) Miguel vs. Robby

Still from Cobra Kai season 1 (Image via Netflix)

Like the original film, the first season climaxes with a karate tournament. In an ironic twist, though, Daniel has trained Johnny’s son Robby to challenge Cobra Kai. Like Daniel before him, Robby is injured when Hawk uses an illegal move on him. Although Daniel can’t suppress the pain with Mr. Miyagi’s Reiki technique, he does get Robby back in shape for the final round against Miguel.

Ad

Unlike the first film’s fight between Daniel and Johnny, there isn’t a clear hero or villain here. Both Miguel and Robby have demonstrated their honorable sides in the past. In this case, however, Miguel wins by showing no mercy. It’s familiar yet fresh, which is also the best way to describe the series as a whole.

2) Johnny vs. Silver's men (Season 5)

Still from Cobra Kai season 5 (Image via Netflix)

Johnny’s fighting took a bit of a backseat in Season 5, as his focus shifted toward becoming a better father. However, when the final showdown arrived, he was back in action—this time, taking on Terry Silver alongside Daniel, Chozen, and Mike. Meanwhile, Johnny wasn’t about to sit this one out.

Ad

Facing off against four different senseis, Johnny held his own, proving he still had that fire. When exhaustion kicked in, he pushed through—because this time, quitting wasn’t an option. His family, his future, everything was on the line. Mike may have helped seal the win, but Johnny did most of the heavy lifting. A fight that reminded everyone why he’s still got it.

1) High School Battle Royale

Ad

The show pulled out all the stops for the Season 2 finale, delivering its most intense showdown yet. Every rivalry reached its breaking point in an all-out school brawl that had fists, kicks, and emotions flying.

Tory wasted no time starting a fight with Sam, setting off a chain reaction. Miguel and Robby clashed again, while the rest of the Cobra Kai and Miyagi-Do students tore through the halls in one of the show’s best-choreographed battles.

Ad

Demetri finally took down Hawk, but the real action was on the second floor. Sam disarmed Tory, Miguel had Robby pinned—but mercy backfired. Robby, running on instinct, sent Miguel over the railing. The season ended not with a victor, but with consequences no one saw coming.

Cobra Kai has delivered some of the most intense and unforgettable fights in modern TV, blending high-energy action with deep emotional stakes. From school brawls to dojo showdowns, every battle leaves a mark. With rivalries still brewing, it's only a matter of time before the next epic clash unfolds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback