Toxic Town soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the Netflix drama

Netflix has released yet another drama based on a true tragedy, Toxic Town, which premiered on February 27, 2025, with four episodes. The series is based on the infamous Corby toxic waste case and the fight of three mothers whose children are left disabled by the reckless environmental hazard caused by the decisions of the Corby Borough Council.

Ad

The series has an exceptional cast, led by Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood, and Claudia Jessie, and a dramatic true story to tell. All of it is accentuated by some great cinematic elements, including camera work and production design. Another thing that stands out in this series is the exceptional soundtrack composed by Sion Trefor, who is best known for Say Nothing, among other important works.

The soundtrack of Toxic Town consists of some great classic and contemporary songs that all add up to provide a complete flavor of the drama. As the episodes stream on Netflix, let us go over all the songs featured in each episode of the show.

Ad

Trending

Here's a riveting new look at Apple's new medical drama: CLICK HERE

Every song featured in Toxic Town

Expand Tweet

Ad

Here is a list of all the songs featured in Toxic Town, divided by the episodes they are featured in:

Episode 1

I Will Survive - Gloria Gaynor

Setting Sun - The Chemical Brothers

Just - Radiohead

Something 4 the Weekend - Super Furry Animals

You're Gorgeous - Babybird

Episode 2

Speed Your Journey - Treorchy Male Choir

5, 6, 7, 8 - Steps

Lonely Soul - Unkle

Episode 3

Round Round - Sugababes

FEAR - Ian Brown

Episode 4

Fifteen Beers - Johnny Paycheck

Bulletproof - La Roux

High Hopes - Paolo Nutini

Ad

All these songs provide a great flavor that accompany, and often exaggerate, the drama presented in the series.

What is Toxic Town all about?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Toxic Town is Netflix's latest four-part British series based on the real events surrounding the Corby toxic waste case, which ultimately ended with the Corby Borough Council being found liable of negligence, public nuisance, and a breach of statutory duty.

This series, in particular, follows the story of three mothers as they battle to hold the ones responsible for the toxic damage caused to the children of the area. The synopsis for the series reads:

Ad

"When dozens of babies in Corby are born with disabilities, their mothers embark on a battle to hold those responsible to account."

The series was created and written by Jack Thorne.

The cast of the series includes Jodie Whittaker, Aimee Lou Wood, Robert Carlyle, Rory Kinnear, Brendan Coyle, Claudia Jessie, Joe Dempsie, Michael Socha, Stephen McMillan, Karla Crome, Lauren Lyle, and Ben Batt, among others.

Ad

How to watch Toxic Town?

Expand Tweet

Ad

As of now, the only way to watch this four-part British miniseries is on Netflix. This is because it is a Netflix production and was released exclusively on streaming. There may be more ways to stream it in the future, but right now, viewers will have to stream it on Netflix.

For those without a subscription, the cheapest subscription for Netflix starts at $7.99 / month for the ad-supported tier. It goes up to $24.99 / month for the premium plan.

Ad

All four episodes of Toxic Town are now available for streaming. Stay tuned for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback