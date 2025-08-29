Twisted Metal season 2 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz returned as John Doe and Quiet, respectively, in Twisted Metal season 2. Joining them in the second season are a mix of returning and new characters as the post-apocalyptic car action series based on PlayStation's vehicular combat game gets right into the deadly tournament.John Doe and Quiet find themselves battling a slew of deadly marauders in a bid to win a sinister demolition derby hosted by an eccentric and mysterious wish-granter. Twisted Metal season 2 cranks up the post-apocalyptic madness, carnage, and dark comedy with an eclectic blend of bespoke scores and curated music.Below is the complete list of the show's full official playlist from Peacock, curated to match the impact of the car carnage throughout the second season of the series.Composed by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, here are the original songs played in Twisted Metal season 2 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPrimetime Emmy winners Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson composed the score for Twisted Metal season 2. The duo is known for composing original tracks for the Cobra Kai, Die Hart, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and the Florida Man soundtracks.Robinson also composed the score for the recently released America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Meanwhile, Birenberg's credits also include Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. For Twisted Metal season 2, they composed 30 bespoke scores to heighten explosive scenes in the series.Start Your EnginesDeath CardFace MeltingCalypsoTwin EnginesCaptain GrimmThe Axel ProjectDiesel CityS-Tier WeaponsThe CabinVerminStick-shift to the PlanThe RulesM1551l3What are You Driving For?Wreck-less EndangermentHeaven BombVictory ConditionWarehouse District WarfareHit The GasThe Wintertide SolsticeCradle to ClutchReap What You TowUnregistered OperatorDrive and SurviveRunning on EmptyOut of FuelU.T.I.Scenic RouteJoin The FightRead more: Will there be Twisted Metal season 3?Other licensed songs used in Twisted Metal season 2A still from the series (Image via Peacock)Besides the original composition by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, the show also features a collection of curated licensed music that delivers the ideal backdrop for the high-octane drama, comedy, and car action. Here are some of the songs you can hear as Anthony Mackie's John Doe fights against some of the deadliest drivers in the country.Clint Eastwood by Gorillaz &amp; Del The Funky HomosapienGet Busy by Sean PaulRuff Ryders' Anthem by DMXVolcano Girls by Veruca SaltEverywhere by Michelle BranchCome Out and Play by The OffspringWhat Is Love - 7&quot; Mix by HaddawayDragula by Rob ZombieFlagpole Sitta by Harvey DangerB.O.B. - Bombs Over Baghdad by OutkastMan! I Feel Like a Woman by Shania TwainMmm Mmm Mmm Mmm by Crash Test DummiesTwo Princes by Spin DoctorsHow Bizarre by OMCButterfly by Crazy TownBack That Azz Up by JUVENILE, Lil Wayne, Mannie FreshI'll Stand by You by PretendersAll Is Full of Love by BjörkBleed American by Jimmy Eat WorldDreams by The CranberriesDisarm by The Smashing PumpkinsDa Rockwilder by Method Man, RedmanEl Matador by Los Fabulosos CadillacsRenegades of Funk by Rage Against the MachineRaise the Flag by AirbourneLump by The Presidents Of The United States of AmericaThe Kids Aren't Alright by The OffspringCrazy by Patsy Cline, The Jordanaires(Rap) Superstar by Cypress HillNo Scrubs by TLCChampagne Supernova by OasisThong Song by SisqoSteal My Sunshine by LENBetter Off Alone by Alice DeejayAll The Things She Said by t.A.T.u.MMMBop by HansonTipsy - Club Mix by J-KwonParty Hard by Andrew W.K.My Only Swerving by El Ten ElevenMy Immortal by EvanescenceEpic by Faith No MoreThe Distance by CAKEShimmy Shimmy Ya by O'Dirty BastardRead more: What happened in the Twisted Metal season 2 finale?Catch all 12 episodes of Twisted Metal season 2, along with the complete installment of the first season, streaming on Peacock.