  • home icon
  • Shows
  • Twisted Metal season 2 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

Twisted Metal season 2 soundtrack: A comprehensive list of all songs and music featured in the series

By Kinette Sumadia
Modified Aug 29, 2025 11:49 GMT
Twisted Metal season 2 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Peacock])
Twisted Metal season 2 (Custom cover edited by Sportskeeda, Original Image [Peacock])

Anthony Mackie and Stephanie Beatriz returned as John Doe and Quiet, respectively, in Twisted Metal season 2. Joining them in the second season are a mix of returning and new characters as the post-apocalyptic car action series based on PlayStation's vehicular combat game gets right into the deadly tournament.

Ad

John Doe and Quiet find themselves battling a slew of deadly marauders in a bid to win a sinister demolition derby hosted by an eccentric and mysterious wish-granter. Twisted Metal season 2 cranks up the post-apocalyptic madness, carnage, and dark comedy with an eclectic blend of bespoke scores and curated music.

Below is the complete list of the show's full official playlist from Peacock, curated to match the impact of the car carnage throughout the second season of the series.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Composed by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, here are the original songs played in Twisted Metal season 2

Ad

Primetime Emmy winners Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson composed the score for Twisted Metal season 2. The duo is known for composing original tracks for the Cobra Kai, Die Hart, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, and the Florida Man soundtracks.

Robinson also composed the score for the recently released America's Sweethearts: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Meanwhile, Birenberg's credits also include Jurassic World: Chaos Theory. For Twisted Metal season 2, they composed 30 bespoke scores to heighten explosive scenes in the series.

Ad
  • Start Your Engines
  • Death Card
  • Face Melting
  • Calypso
  • Twin Engines
  • Captain Grimm
  • The Axel Project
  • Diesel City
  • S-Tier Weapons
  • The Cabin
  • Vermin
  • Stick-shift to the Plan
  • The Rules
  • M1551l3
  • What are You Driving For?
  • Wreck-less Endangerment
  • Heaven Bomb
  • Victory Condition
  • Warehouse District Warfare
  • Hit The Gas
  • The Wintertide Solstice
  • Cradle to Clutch
  • Reap What You Tow
  • Unregistered Operator
  • Drive and Survive
  • Running on Empty
  • Out of Fuel
  • U.T.I.
  • Scenic Route
  • Join The Fight

Read more: Will there be Twisted Metal season 3?

Other licensed songs used in Twisted Metal season 2

A still from the series (Image via Peacock)
A still from the series (Image via Peacock)

Besides the original composition by Leo Birenberg and Zach Robinson, the show also features a collection of curated licensed music that delivers the ideal backdrop for the high-octane drama, comedy, and car action.

Ad

Here are some of the songs you can hear as Anthony Mackie's John Doe fights against some of the deadliest drivers in the country.

  • Clint Eastwood by Gorillaz & Del The Funky Homosapien
  • Get Busy by Sean Paul
  • Ruff Ryders' Anthem by DMX
  • Volcano Girls by Veruca Salt
  • Everywhere by Michelle Branch
  • Come Out and Play by The Offspring
  • What Is Love - 7" Mix by Haddaway
  • Dragula by Rob Zombie
  • Flagpole Sitta by Harvey Danger
  • B.O.B. - Bombs Over Baghdad by Outkast
  • Man! I Feel Like a Woman by Shania Twain
  • Mmm Mmm Mmm Mmm by Crash Test Dummies
  • Two Princes by Spin Doctors
  • How Bizarre by OMC
  • Butterfly by Crazy Town
  • Back That Azz Up by JUVENILE, Lil Wayne, Mannie Fresh
  • I'll Stand by You by Pretenders
  • All Is Full of Love by Björk
  • Bleed American by Jimmy Eat World
  • Dreams by The Cranberries
  • Disarm by The Smashing Pumpkins
  • Da Rockwilder by Method Man, Redman
  • El Matador by Los Fabulosos Cadillacs
  • Renegades of Funk by Rage Against the Machine
  • Raise the Flag by Airbourne
  • Lump by The Presidents Of The United States of America
  • The Kids Aren't Alright by The Offspring
  • Crazy by Patsy Cline, The Jordanaires
  • (Rap) Superstar by Cypress Hill
  • No Scrubs by TLC
  • Champagne Supernova by Oasis
  • Thong Song by Sisqo
  • Steal My Sunshine by LEN
  • Better Off Alone by Alice Deejay
  • All The Things She Said by t.A.T.u.
  • MMMBop by Hanson
  • Tipsy - Club Mix by J-Kwon
  • Party Hard by Andrew W.K.
  • My Only Swerving by El Ten Eleven
  • My Immortal by Evanescence
  • Epic by Faith No More
  • The Distance by CAKE
  • Shimmy Shimmy Ya by O'Dirty Bastard
Ad

Read more: What happened in the Twisted Metal season 2 finale?

Catch all 12 episodes of Twisted Metal season 2, along with the complete installment of the first season, streaming on Peacock.

About the author
Kinette Sumadia

Kinette Sumadia

Twitter icon

Kinette covers beauty and home decor as a lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With over 7.5 years experience in writing for diverse platforms, including The Coolist, Snap Knot, Leisure Seeker, and KS Content Studio, Kinette is quite the shapeshifter in the content world and prides herself as a generalist. However, she feels that her greatest strength is her repository of personal expertise and experience, which she combines with extensive research and credible sources, to deliver compelling reportage on beauty, lifestyle, and wellness.

Kinette graduated with a Bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering before venturing into the world of home improvement and decor writing, although her love for skincare soon pushed her into the beauty space. Despite covering a wide range of topics in her writing career, Kinette now leans towards categories she has personal or educational experience in, to offer only the most reliable and insightful reading experience to her audience.

Kinette’s favorite artist is Taylor Swift, whose lyricism and ability to create a vivid picture with deft wordplay she admiresa lot. When not writing and reporting on beauty and lifestyle trends, Kinette loves playing with her dogs, drinking coffee in the morning and experimenting with cocktails in the evening, reading romance novels, and learning about new cultures and languages.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Kinette Sumadia
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications