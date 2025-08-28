Will there be Twisted Metal season 3? Renewal possibilities and more

Whether Twisted Metal season 3 is happening or not is still up in the air. As of now, Peacock has neither cancelled nor renewed Twisted Metal for another season. The show's season 2 finale just dropped its last three episodes on Thursday, August 28, 2025, at 3 am ET, and the streamer would naturally wait for some time before making a renewal decision.Looking at the show's history, the news that there's going to be Twisted Metal season 2 arrived around five months after the first season. It could take weeks or months for Peacock to decide if they should pursue Twisted Metal season 3 or not. That said, the show's second season has left several subplots open-ended, neatly setting up the plot for season 3. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMoreover, season 2 has been well-received by critics and audiences alike, evidenced by the season's higher ratings on Rotten Tomatoes compared to the first season. Critics scored Twisted Metal season 91% (67% for season 1) while it received an 81% score (93% for season 1) from the general audience. High ratings bode well for the series in terms of renewal possibilities.Showrunner teases &quot;amazing, fun ideas&quot; for Twisted Metal season 3 and beyond despite the lack of official renewal yetSpeaking to The Direct early in August, even before season 2 ends, Showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith had already teased fans about his plans for Twisted Metal season 3 and beyond. He said that watching the second season's final episode would make things &quot;extremely clear&quot; about what would go down in the third season if it were to happen. He added, teasing plenty of plans for the series:&quot;Obviously, I don't want to spoil anything. Like, season 3 is extremely clear. I have a lot of amazing, fun ideas for where that goes, and I have a lot—I have an amazing idea for season 4 that I think fans will lose their goddamn minds when you hear it.&quot;A still from the series (Image via Peacock)Now that the triple-header Twisted Metal season 2 finale has aired, as Smith said, it's &quot;extremely clear&quot; that the third season will follow John Doe's (Anthony Mackie) quest to kill Calypso (Anthony Carrigan). It also teases even more carnage as the all-out war between insiders and outsiders is going to begin, with the insiders eager to kill every outsider to reclaim the country.As for the show's future, while there is no official confirmation yet, Smith said that he wants to go &quot;for as long as the fans watch.&quot;Which cast and characters could be back in Twisted Metal season 3?If season 3 were to happen, several Twisted Metal season 2 cast members and characters would be expected to return. Those who survived the tournament and the key people related to John Doe's revenge are expected to return. Anthony Mackie will most likely return as John Doe, alongside what's left of his allies: Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz), Mayhem (Saylor Bell Curda), and tournament winner Stu (Mike Mitchell).Anthony Carrigan is also expected to return as Calypso, and so will Tiana Okoye. But, as seen in the finale, Okoye won't be back as her original character, Krista, aka Dollface, but as the demonic robot Minion, born from Calypso's dark powers.Ahead of any Twisted Metal season 3 news, fans can watch the complete episodes of seasons 1 and 2 of the post-apocalyptic car-action series on Peacock.