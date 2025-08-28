Twisted Metal season 2 finale ending explained: Is John Doe coming after Calypso?

The Twisted Metal season 2 finale releases the last three episodes of the post-apocalyptic action-comedy series based on the popular video game. With a triple header and the final round of the death race tournament, the finale episode is a wild and explosive binge for fans.

Episode 10 brings the afterparty round, the start of the final elimination, and the first time John Doe and Quiet are split up. Episode 11 is the final round proper, a wild and deadly elimination with an added, even more deadly twist from Calypso. Meanwhile, episode 12 deals with the aftermath of the tournament and the shocking twist that happened in the arena.

It turns out that the entire "tournament" is just the start of an even bigger battle for John and Quiet. Calypso's manipulation has put them on the radar of all insiders, and they are being hunted. But, tired of always running, John decides to bring Calypso down because he believes that the eccentric tournament host and wish-granter is the root of all the chaos.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for the Twisted Metal season 2 finale. Reader's discretion is advised.

Twisted Metal season 2 finale ending: Why does John want to bring down Calypso?

John plans to kill Calypso (Image via Peacock)

After the wild and explosive Twisted Metal tournament, John, Quiet, and Mayhem decide to build their lives in John's grandfather's cabin. It fulfills what John has always wanted for him and Quiet in the Twisted Metal season 2 premiere, to create a life away from cars and violence. However, a shocking twist at the Twisted Metal season 2 finale pushes John to stop hiding and running and come after Calypso.

While the three of them have settled at the cabin, someone comes to wreak havoc in the somewhat peaceful life they have created. It turns out that when they dressed up for the Winter Solstice Promenade, Calypso stole or had someone steal John and Quiet's clothes and set them up as the culprits who bombed the arena, killing thousands.

Shortly after that, Calypso's Minion arrives at the cabin to kill them. Although they survive, barely, they are now on the run. Calypso has turned the insiders, who have now created an alliance to kill all outsiders at all costs, against them. Besides themselves, they don't know who to trust or who is going to support them, as they are now being considered terrorists.

So, instead of running and always looking over their back all their lives, John decides to fight back. John has a plan to kill Calypso because he started the whole war in the first place. He also wants to kill the eccentric tournament host for what he did to his sister, Krista. He thinks that if they kill Calypso, they can get their lives back.

Who is Minion in the Twisted Metal season 2 finale?

Minion has Krista's face (Image via Peacock)

One of the highlights of the Twisted Metal season 2 finale is not the appearance of Minion, a demonic robot, during the tournament and causing carnage, but the revelation of the face behind the mask. Minion is first introduced in the final round of the tournament, when it was only John and Quiet left. However, the identity is only revealed in the final moments of the finale at the cabin.

While Minion has John pinned on the wall, he knocks the demonic robot's mask off, revealing that it's his sister, Krista, behind it. But, while the face is Krista's, it's not really her because she died during the very first elimination round in Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 6-7. Calypso must have taken and experimented using her body, turning her into Minion, a somewhat modern-day Frankenstein.

As Quiet has pointed out, it's not Krista anymore. She has become a deadly creature from Calypso's dark powers. However, despite having the chance to end Minion/Krista, John only injures her enough so they can escape. He still considers her his sister and is hoping that once he kills Calypso, Krista will be back to her old self.

Who wins the tournament in the Twisted Metal season 2 finale? Do they get their wish?

Although the final part of the tournament in the Twisted Metal season 2 finale only sees John and Quiet as the remaining drivers, who have to go against Minion, neither of them wins. Instead, Stu takes the championship in a rather unexpected way. John sacrifices himself to save Quiet, and after seeing John unconscious, Quiet runs Minion over with her car, jumping out of it before it explodes.

Stu in outer space (Image via Peacock)

But with her car gone, although she's technically still alive, Quiet is eliminated. But, as it turns out, Stu and Mike, who are eliminated early in the final round after Mike dies and they crash, are still technically part of the tournament. Mike is dead, but Stu is alive, and the car has two steering wheels and is still drivable. Hence, Stu wins and Calypso grants his wish—to be somewhere safe with only him and Mike.

His wish is not very specific and is open to plenty of interpretation, which is why Calypso is able to send him alongside Mike's dead body in outer space. He is able to return to Earth at the end of the Twisted Metal season 2 finale and help John, Quiet, and Mayhem escape Minion after learning the mechanics of the pod and timing the orbit to crash into the Great Lakes.

Who really is Calypso in the Twisted Metal season 2 finale, and what is his tournament all about?

The beginning of episode 12 in the Twisted Metal season 2 finale shows a little of Calypso's backstory. It turns out that he arrived in the US via the wishing well, as seen in the Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 8-9. He's the brain behind the Twisted Metal Tournament and has even pitched it as a reality competition series to NBC execs, but they turned him down and even laughed at his idea.

However, he waited for years when the tournament would be feasible and even acceptable, and the post-apocalyptic world is the perfect chance for him to make his demolition derby idea come true. The tournament is also somewhat of his sordid form of entertainment. He doesn't care about the people or anyone wishing the tournament—everyone is just a plaything to him.

Catch all 12 episodes of Twisted Metal season 2 now streaming on Peacock. The complete episodes of the first season can also be watched on the streaming service.

