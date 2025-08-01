Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 4 & 5release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

The triple-header premiere sets up the promise of action-packed scenes in Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 4 &amp; 5. Calypso has announced the demolition derby and what the prize for the victor is going to be. Plenty of the show's main characters have expressed their desire to win the prize for themselves, including Quiet, Sweet Tooth, and Raven.Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 4 &amp; 5 will be released next week on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 3:00 am ET, only on Peacock. The end of the season premiere left fans with a lot of context as to what's going to happen next. There's Axel and Mr. Grimm's battle, and then there's John and the team going to Diesel City.When do Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 4 &amp; 5 come out?Following the triple-header in the premiere, the series will settle into a back-to-back release every week. This means Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 4 &amp; 5 will arrive at the same time next week, early on Thursday, August 7, 2025, at 3:00 am Eastern Time. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, please note that the release timing will be different from one region to another. Take a look at the table below for the exact release times in selected major time zones worldwide.Time zoneRelease DateRelease TimePacific TimeThursday, August 7, 202512 amCentral TimeThursday, August 7, 20252 amEastern TimeThursday, August 7, 20253 amGreenwich Mean TimeThursday, August 7, 20257 amCentral European TimeThursday, August 7, 20259 amEastern European TimeThursday, August 7, 202510 amIndian Standard TimeThursday, August 7, 202512:30 pmJapan Standard TimeThursday, August 7, 20254 pmLike the 3-episode premiere, Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 4 &amp; 5 of the series will be exclusively streaming on Peacock.How many episodes are left in Twisted Metal season 2?Twisted Metal season 2 has a total of 12 episodes, and after the triple-header premiere, there are nine more episodes left before the season ends, including next week's Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 4 &amp; 5. Here's what the schedule looks like for those who want to catch every new episode as it airs on the streaming platform.Episode 4: LZGTBZY - August 7, 2025Episode 5: ONURMRK - August 7, 2025Episode 6: MKAW1SH - August 14, 2025Episode 7: H1TNRVN - August 14, 2025Episode 8: SDDNDTH - August 21, 2025Episode 9: VAVAVUM - August 21, 2025Episode 10: M4YH3M - August 28, 2025Episode 11: OHLYNTE - August 28, 2025Episode 12: NUY3ARZ - August 28, 2025A brief recap of the Twisted Metal season 2 premiereThe first three episodes of Twisted Metal season 2 featured John Doe's escape from the new San Francisco to find Quiet and what has been going on with Quiet since she shot and left John at the end of Twisted Metal season 1. Outside the new SF, John reunited with Quiet, and he also met with the leader of the Dolls, Dollface, aka Krista, John's long-lost sister. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHowever, he didn't remember her, and it took some time for him to warm up to her. The previous episode also showed Calypso's advertisement of the tournament, which reached both the insiders and the outsiders. Sweet Tooth, who wanted to defeat every villain in the country, wanted to join. Also, Stu is with him and has become his sort of sidekick.Quiet also wanted to join to carry the Dolls' cause and planned to wish to destroy the walls of the new SF once she wins. John doesn't want her to, but he's forced to join her on the mission. Meanwhile, flashback scenes revealed that Raven wanted the prize to save her best friend, who is in a coma after a prank gone wrong years ago.The Twisted Metal season 2 premiere also introduced Mayhem, Mr. Grimm, and Axel, ending with Quiet, John, Krista, and Mayhem, who had become Quiet's apprentice, going to Diesel City to steal some special weapons for their cars.Major events to expect from Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 4 &amp; 5As Calypso's tournament nears, there will be plenty of action and preparation to do. Per the events in the previous episode and the synopsis of the two upcoming ones, here are some of the highlights to expect in Twisted Metal season 2 episodes 4 &amp; 5.The heist at Diesel City. At the end of the premiere, John, Quiet, Krista, and Mayhem have just arrived outside the city, planning to steal some vital weaponry that can help Quiet and John win Calypso's tournament.Axel and Mr. Grimm's first battle. The previous episode ended in a cliffhanger, with Axel and Mr. Grimm facing off, but the episode ended without showing who won.The tournament proper. The synopsis for episode 5 hints at the start of the deadly demolition derby. It's the qualifying round, and John and Quiet have to battle their way into the next round.Stay tuned for more Twisted Metal season 2 news and updates as the series continues.Read more: Twisted Metal season 2 cast and characters