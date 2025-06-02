Two new actors join Talamasca: The Secret Order as AMC reveals first look at the Interview with the Vampire spin-off

The American entertainment company AMC has provided a fresh update on its upcoming supernatural spin-off series Talamasca: The Secret Order, set to be released in October 2025. The series is part of the Immortal Universe, a shared universe based on Anne Rice's novels. The upcoming series is written by Rice and directed by John Lee Hancock.

Ad

The recent update includes the addition of two new cast members: Jason Schwartzman as Burton and Celine Buckens as Doris. The story is based on The Talamascas, a fictional secret society part of Anne Rice's supernatural horror novel series. Talamasca: The Secret Order is a spin-off of the first series in the Immortal Universe, titled Interview with the Vampire.

Jason Schwartzman and Celine Buckens join the cast of Talamasca: The Secret Order

Jason Schwartzman as Burton

Ad

Trending

Ad

Bulldog or rhinoceros? More details RIGHT HERE

In the upcoming supernatural spin-off series Talamasca: The Secret Order, Jason Schwartzman is set to portray the role of Burton. Jason's character, Burton, is a charming vampire in the Immortal Universe who lives a luxurious life in an Upper West Side penthouse. As per Collider, Schwartzman is listed as a guest star for the series, meaning his appearance will be limited.

The American actor Jason Schwartzman made his debut in Wes Anderson's 1998 film Rushmore. He has since worked on other notable projects such as Fargo, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, and Megalopolis.

Ad

Celine Buckens as Doris

Ad

In Talamasca: The Secret Order, Celine Buckens is set to portray the role of Doris, a strong-willed old soul who lives with a coven of witches. Buckens has joined as a series regular, completing the list of the main cast. In the post shared by AMC, her character is seen in action as she uses a makeshift flamethrower to attack.

The Belgian-British actress Celine Buckens is known for her roles in series such as Bridgerton, The Ex-Wife, and Suspect.

Ad

The complete list of cast and crew for the series

William Fichtner (Image via Getty)

The upcoming series Talamasca: The Secret Order is directed by John Lee Hancock, who serves as the showrunner along with Mark Lafferty. The producers involved are Louise Lyons, Mark Murdoch, and Scott Willmann, while the music for the series is scored by Natalie Holt.

Ad

The cast list for the series includes Nicholas Denton as Guy Anatole, William Fichtner as Jasper, Chidi Ajufo as Von, and Molly Osborne as Bennett. It is also set to feature Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Olive, Elizabeth McGovern as Helen, Jean-Pascal Heynemand as Cavitt, Ahmad Sakhi as a constable, and Robert Goodman as a groundskeeper.

When will Talmasca: The Secret Order be released?

Expand Tweet

Ad

The official synopsis of the upcoming series, as per AMC's website, reads:

"Part of the Immortal Universe, Focused on a secretive society called The Talamasca, the series will feature the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, werewolves, and other creatures scattered around the globe."

While Talamasca: The Secret Order is yet to receive a fixed airing date, the series is releasing in October 2025, as per the various posts and teasers shared on social media platforms. The series will be released exclusively on AMC and AMC+, for which a subscription is required.

Ad

The subscription options for the AMC+ streaming platform include the ad-supported plan for $6.99/month and the ad-free plan for $9.99/month or $95.99 charged yearly.

Stay tuned with us for further updates on Talamasca: The Secret Order.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sumit Yadav Sumit Adyaprasad Yadav is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda. He has an educational background in finance, and possesses a cumulative work experience of over four years. After his eldest sister inducted him into the world of shows and films, his penchant for writing naturally grew.



As an Entertainment writer, Sumit’s involvement with media and content extends beyond mere leisure. He engages with them by investing his attention, and seeks to extract meanings from permutations of these audio-visual forms. He upholds journalistic ethics by relying on multiple sources and subscribing to available content only after thorough fact-checking. His professional achievements comprise crafting monthly newsletter for a startup firm, and conducting multiple interviews with employees.



When Sumit is not busy writing about the latest trends in the entertainment industry, he likes to play football. His favorite actor is Robert Pattinson, as he admires the actor's growth after the Twilight film series and his selection of scripts. Know More