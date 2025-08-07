Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4 ending explained: What did Andi find out about Dr Cruise?

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4, titled One Is The Loneliest Number, premiered on August 6, 2025, on BET. It picked up where episode 3 left off after the emotional turmoil at the hospital, with Karen and Zac dealing with their devastating loss. The rest of the group could do very little beyond returning to their lives and attempting to figure out how to help their friends deal with the predicament.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers and details for Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4. Reader discretion is advised.Unlike the other three episodes, Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4 focuses on all five sistas with multiple plotlines left to be subsequently explored. The major one, however, concerns Andi. Andi, after a conversation with Dr Vaughn, finds out that this is not the first time that Dr Cruise has toyed with a person’s life. She is stunned, leaving the viewers wondering what she will do something with the information given to her. Danni and Sabrina both deal with their own personal problems, which come to a head when Tony and Rich make separate decisions that affect them. The episode ends with Penelope walking into Sabrina’s workplace, demanding to speak to her before charging into her office.Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4 could mark the beginning of the end for Dr CruiseTyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4, One Is The Loneliest Number (Image via BET)From the moment season 9 kicked off, the focus has been on the healthcare system and how badly it treats people of colour, and it seems that Karen’s case is only the beginning. While she and her group of friends suffer immensely throughout the first three episodes, Andi finds out that Karen is not the first a patient whose issues have been mishandled by Dr Cruise.In Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4, after going back to work for the first time in days, Andi gets a call from Dr Vaughn. He is worried about Karen, and after she does not answer his calls, he opts to call Andi, who then gives him an update. However, over the course of their conversation, he lets it slip that most patients have no one to fight for them, especially Dr Cruise’s patients.Andi pushes him to expand on that, and Vaughn tells her that this is not Cruise’s first time playing with a patient’s life. He has done it before, and there have been complaints and a few lawsuits as well, with the hospital covering things up. The scene ends with sparks flying between the two and Andi saying that nobody else should suffer that way.Sabrina and Danni’s plans for their relationships don’t go the way they wantedTyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4, One Is The Loneliest Number (Image via BET)With things slowly returning to normal for the sistas, Danni is back at work as she now has to figure out how to deal with the fact that her boyfriend might have to quit his job or move away. She grapples with that decision while wondering how Karen is managing when Tony walks up to her and the two talk for a while before he says he has to go.However, despite the conversation, viewers are left in the air until the end of the episode, when Tony returns to tell Danni his news. She believes that he was breaking up with her for the job, but he immediately refutes that claim and instead says that he has quit his job. Shocked, Danni says nothing as Tony hugs her with a big smile on her face.The episode 5 preview, however, tells another tale with Danni unhappy at the fact that Tony has quit his job, although her reasoning has yet to be revealed. Meanwhile, in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4, Sabrina has not had the best day, as she also wonders how to help Karen deal with her loss. Her coworker Maurice comforts her, and she tells him that she got some news from the fertility clinic.Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4, One Is The Loneliest Number (Image via BET)He insists that she should celebrate the news when Rich walks into her office, demanding to speak to her. The two attempt to have a conversation with accusations flying from both sides, and Sabrina asks him to leave. While Rich agrees, he says that the two of them have some things to discuss first.Viewers do not see Sabrina or Rich again for the remainder of the episode until the end, where they are arguing behind closed doors. Maurice tells another bank employee that Sabrina has returned everything Rich gave her, including her engagement ring. That is when Penelope walks in and demands to see Sabrina, with Maurice refusing to give her any information.The two continue to bicker when Penelope hears Sabrina's voice from her office and walks off to confront her without realizing that Rich is also there.Karen and Zac deal with their losses in their own ways in Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 4 Karen simply wants to lie in bed and sleep to avoid dealing with the pain of losing her child.That is despite her mother and Pam attempting to get her to eat something or even breastfeed her baby. Neither method works, as Karen instead tells them to leave her alone to deal with her pain, and both women decide to do exactly as she says for now. Zac, on the other hand, is struggling in his own way and has had Fatima taking care of him, although it seems that he does not like that.Aaron shows up in a surprise visit, where he tells Zac that he was on his way to give away the extra baby stuff that Pam had bought.However, he realized that Zac and Fatima were having a child of their own and would eventually need the stuff, so he stopped by to drop it off in case they did. But Zac admits that he cannot deal with that now and breaks down, with Aaron attempting to comfort him. The two talk things out for a bit, and Aaron eventually leaves with Zac feeling somewhat better but still struggling with his emotions.Interested viewers can watch Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4 on BET.