Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4 will air on August 6, 2025. Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 delves into the harrowing and hellish medical crisis affecting the tight-knit group, unveiling new complications and emotional hurdles in every episode. While Karen fights for her life due to complications with her pregnancy in the first two episodes, her support system rallies around her.However, things reach a critical point in the recent episode 3, Having Faith, revealing that one of her twins was unfortunately born stillborn. Thus, episode 4 will likely follow the aftermath of the events of Having Faith, with Zac and Karen struggling after the loss of their baby.However, the Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4 preview showcased that Dr. Vaughn and Andi collaborate in an attempt to take down Dr. Cruise after he mismanaged Karen’s medical care, which led to all her problems. Beyond that, the story will likely focus on Sabrina and Danni’s own issues as they struggle to rediscover themselves and reestablish themselves after a rocky road.When does Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4 come out? Release time for all major time zonesA still from the trailer (Image via YouTube/@BlexMedia)The release time for Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4 is consistent on BET networks worldwide, but the exact viewing time varies based on location. The episode, One Is the Loneliest Number, will air on Wednesday, August 6, 2025, and viewers in the Eastern Time Zone will be able to watch the episode at 9:00 pm ET.Here's when fans can tune in based on different time zones:RegionsRelease dateRelease TimePacific TimeAugust 66:00 PM PTCentral TimeAugust 68:00 PM CTMountain TimeAugust 67:00 PM MTGreenwich Mean TimeAugust 72:00 AM GMTBritish Summer TimeAugust 72:00 AM BSTIndia Standard TimeAugust 76:30 AM ISTAustralian Eastern Standard TimeAugust 711:00 AM AESTHow many episodes are left in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9?Based on the pattern from previous seasons, Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 will likely continue with the show’s consistent episode count. The previous eight seasons before season 9 have all had 22 episodes, except season 1 and season 2, and thus fans can expect a similar formula.So far, three episodes have been released, with Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4 set to premiere next. This means that there are approximately 19 more episodes left in the season if the latest season of the American drama series follows the previously established pattern.The confirmed upcoming episode schedule includes:Episode 4: One Is the Loneliest Number (August 6, 2025)Episode 5: Heavy Is the Crown (August 13, 2025)Episode 6: New Normal (August 20, 2025)Episode 7: Cutting Ties (August 28, 2025)A brief recap of Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 3 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe entirety of Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 3, Having Faith, focuses on Karen’s emergency C-section after she falls unconscious at the end of episode 2. The episode opens with Dr. Vaughn and his team ushering the group out of Karen’s room to conduct the emergency surgery. The Sistas are then forced to wait for any news about their friend while they all go through an emotional rollercoaster.Only Zac and Aaron, the two fathers of the two babies, and Karen’s mother, Lisa, are allowed inside the room, while Andi, Danni, Sabrina, and Fatima all wait outside. Andi even confronts Dr. Cruise for the lack of attention and the lack of medical care he gave Karen, but her words fall on deaf ears.While they waited worried, the group soon got some news as Lisa walked out to tell them that while Karen gave birth to one healthy baby girl, the other fetus was born stillborn. Danni, still furious about Dr. Cruise's earlier negligence, confronts him and threatens him in the waiting room as she breaks down into tears upon hearing that. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFatima goes to find Zac and sees him in an emotional wreck after watching what he believed was his daughter being born stillborn. While that has never been confirmed within the show, Aaron and Zac both believe that it was the latter’s daughter who died.The Sistas then go into Karen’s room to see their friend and be there for her as she finally regains consciousness, only to face the heartbreaking reality of her partial loss. The episode ends with Karen being given the chance to hold her stillborn daughter and say goodbye, setting things up for Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4.What to expect from Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFollowing Karen’s harrowing loss and the ordeal that the hospital put her through in episode 3, Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4 will likely focus on the emotional aftermath of that. That was all but confirmed by the episode preview that aired at the end of episode 3, with Karen depressed and spending most of her time lying in bed.She isn’t the only one affected, as Zac also goes through his own emotional rollercoaster, with Fatima concerned about her boyfriend’s mental health. Beyond that, reports indicate that Sabrina adopts a new carefree attitude after catching her boyfriend, Rich, cheating on her with Penelope.Danni will also likely have to deal with her job wanting to send her to Alaska or be forced to quit, two choices that she believes will adversely affect her relationship. Not only that, as it has done so far, Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4 will likely continue to explore the complicated dynamics between Zac and Aaron as they navigate an unusual situation.The two men are going through two different types of emotions, with one grieving a child and the other celebrating the survival of his own. Thus, as the episode title suggests, the group will likely confront their own feelings of helplessness and loneliness despite being surrounded by their support system.Interested viewers can watch Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 4 on BET.