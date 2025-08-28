Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 7 ending explained: What do Karen and Zac talk about?

Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 7, titled Cutting Ties, premiered on August 27, 2025, exclusively on BET. The episode continued the story after the events of episode 6, which ended with Zac standing at Karen's door, shocking both her and the viewers watching on.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers and details for Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 7. Reader discretion is advised.Episode 6 of Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 mainly focused on Zac finding unexpected support in an unexpected place as he attempted to deal with the loss of his child. However, episode 7 centered around the emotional confrontation between Karen and Zac after the latter unexpectedly showed up at her door. While Karen seemed reluctant to open up to Zac, she eventually did, and their conversation explored their shared grief over the loss of their child.They also reminisced about their relationship, which seemed to help Karen deal with things slightly better. Andi and Sabrina were also part of the episode's focus, with both women going through their own challenges throughout episode 7. The former felt threatened by Fatima's success with the basketball players while also secretly going on a date with Dr Vaughn, hiding that from her friends.Sabrina, on the other hand, has embraced her single life, but has found that dealing with its trials and tribulations is way worse than she expected. The central theme of the episode, and Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9, explored how some characters attempted to heal by providing comfort, while others sought fresh starts to move away from their pain.Karen and Zac wade through their grief together inTyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 7A still from Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 7 (Image via BET)Throughout Tyler Perry's Sistas' season 9 and ever since she came back from the hospital, Karen has been struggling immensely with her post-partum depression and dealing with the loss of her child. Zac has also been going through the same thing with both parents struggling to comprehend the loss of their child. However, episode 6 proved to be a breakthrough for Zac, as he received some unexpected help from an unlikely source in an unexpected location.And thus, after episode 6 ended with Zac appearing at Karen's doorstep, Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 7 delivered the emotional conversation that had been building since her return from the hospital. However, Karen maintained her emotional walls as Zac first entered the apartment, but watching him hold baby Faith and treat her like his own broke down a few of those walls. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe two eventually had an emotional conversation as they reminisced about their past together and the future they could have had. Zac offered Karen a new perspective on her grief and reminded her that while it's perfectly fine to grieve the loss of their child, she also needs to remember that baby Faith is waiting for her. That seemed to kickstart something within her, especially as the two broke down in each other's arms.In the end, their conversation represented not an end but a new beginning in their relationship, as seen in Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9. It also showed a way forward for Karen, as, towards the end of the episode, with Danni's help, she finally took a big step by taking a shower and changing her clothes.That was primarily thanks to Danni forcing her to get into the shower, but Karen, uplifted somewhat by her conversation with Zac, agreed to it.Sabrina discovers that single life is far harder than she expectedA still from Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 7 (Image via BET)After deciding to embrace her new life as a single woman, with Maurice guiding her way forward, Sabrina embarks on a new journey in Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9, episode 7. But she soon realises that things aren't as easy as he made them look. Instead, she found her dress too short and a little uncomfortable, but as the night progressed, she realised that was the least of her worries.Her night out soon turned into a smorgasbord of men hitting on her in weird and awkward ways, and it quickly became a lesson in the complexities of casual encounters. The episode highlighted Sabrina's discomfort with the direct and sometimes crude approaches from potential suitors, with more than a few having their own issues, including body odour.So much so that Sabrina was on the verge of giving up, but Maurice and Paige kept her in the game. That ended up being the right decision as on her way to the washroom, Sabrina bumps into her best suitor of the night. An older gentleman, he turned out to be smooth and was charming her to the ends of the earth when Maurice and Paige spotted Rich, her ex-boyfriend, entering the bar.The episode ended there, with Sabrina being charmed by her new suitor, unaware of the complication that had just arrived.Interested viewers can watch Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 7 on BET.