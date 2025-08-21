Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 7 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 7 will premiere on August 27, 2025, at 9 pm ET on BET. It will expand on the storyline after episode 6.The previous episode focused on the sistas as they dealt with various challenges in their daily life. Karen and Zac were especially struggling as they continued to deal with the loss of their child. While episode 5 showed Karen confessing to feeling that she was not meant to be a mother, episode 6 focused on Zac and how he attempted to deal with the loss.He found unexpected support as he continued his difficult grieving process while Aaron continued to struggle in his attempt to help Karen deal with her anguish. Meanwhile, Andi continued to dig dirt on Dr Cruise but was met with a roadblock in the form of her boss when she presented her findings. Sabrina revelled in her new single life as she got a lesson in &quot;no strings attached&quot; relationship.Thus, the aptly named episode, New Normal, continued the season's exploration of grief, relationship challenges, and the different ways people cope with life-altering events.When does Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 7 come out? Release time for all major time zones View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 7, titled Cutting Ties, will premiere on August 27, 2025, at 9 pm ET on BET. Following the dramatic events of episode 6, New Normal, viewers across the globe can catch the next installment at the following times:RegionsRelease dateRelease TimePacific TimeAugust 276 pm PTCentral TimeAugust 278 pm CTMountain TimeAugust 277 pm MTGreenwich Mean TimeAugust 281 am GMTBritish Summer TimeAugust 282 am BSTIndia Standard TimeAugust 286:30 am ISTAustralian Eastern Standard TimeAugust 2811 am AESTHow many episodes are left in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9?Following the August 20 premiere of New Normal, Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 has 16 episodes remaining in its run. While season 1 of the series had 25 episodes, every subsequent season has maintained a consistent 22-episode format.Thus, it is likely that BET will ensure that season 9 will follow that format. Here is the schedule for the next few episodes:Episode 7: Cutting Ties - August 27, 2025Episode 8: TBA - September 3, 2025Episode 9: TBA - September 10, 2025.A brief recap of Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6, New Normal (Image via BET)Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6, New Normal, focuses on the aftermath of Karen's ongoing grief following the loss of one of her twins. Aaron struggles to help her cope with things as her post-partum depression gets worse while Zac, the father of the twin, manages to find a way forward. Like Karen, he is also still going through his grief over the loss of his child and manages to find support from a man he meets at his gym.Noticing that Zac is having a hard time, Keyes offers to lend him an ear and listens to the younger man’s problems before chiming in. As he had also lost a child, he relates to what Zac has been going through and tells him to take things one day at a time, no matter how tough it may seem.Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6, New Normal (Image via BET)That seems to make an impact on Zac as he leaves, after taking down Keyes’ number, to go and meet Karen in order to talk things out with her. Meanwhile, the sistas are going through their own challenges with Andi continuing her investigation into Dr Brett Cruise. However, she meets a roadblock when it turns out her boss, Bradley, and Dr Cruise are friends and golfing buddies.It causes problems for her as Bradley blocks her attempts to continue with her case, ignores her claims that Cruise is a racist doctor, and instead asks her to get concrete evidence. Sabrina, on the other hand, is now newly single but she is looking into a different side of dating as Maurice shows her the ropes of casual, &quot;no strings attached&quot; relationships.What to expect from Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 7?Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6, New Normal (Image via BET)Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 7, titled Cutting Ties, will likely further expand upon Karen’s post-partum depression. It will likely also explore the conversation that Zac and Karen have after the former turns up at her doorstep in the final moments of the previous episode.The episode 7 preview also reveals that both Danni and Andi turn up at Karen’s apartment to meet her although it does not expand upon that too much. The preview also shows Sabrina and Maurice attending a ‘ladies night’ at a bar after he goes over to her apartment and helps her dress for the occasion.Beyond that, the episode could likely focus on Danni and her relationship with Tony, after he decided to quit his job in episode 5. Episode 6 had very little focus on Danni, and the likelihood is that in episode 7, that changes.Interested viewers can watch Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 6 on BET.