Acapulco season 4 episode 7 ending explained: Do Chad and Gloria break up?

Acapulco season 4 episode 7, titled The Heat Is On, premiered on August 20, 2025. With Esteban still in the hospital, the episode kicks off in the future as present-day Maximo watches as Julia and telenovela actor Octavio Cruz walk into the new Las Colinas. Stunned and mildly worried that he was going to lose Julia to the actor, Maximo begins to spin a new tale of Las Colinas and the past.

Ad

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Acapulco season 4 episode 7. Reader discretion is advised.

With Don Pablo and El Alma del Mar gaining on Las Colinas, Maximo worries the resort will fall behind. Julia reveals the Miss Universe pageant will be held in Acapulco, which could help them recover their rating.

However, Chad accidentally lets slip that El Alma approached Miss Universe first. Shocked, Maximo and Dulce pressure him for details, and he admits he’s involved with Gloria and that she plans to meet the CEO of Miss Universe before closing the deal.It allows Maximo and Las Colinas the chance to sneakily swoop in and snatch the deal from under El Alma’s noses, but it comes at a cost for Chad. Gloria finds out that he told his colleagues about what she was doing, and she ends their relationship.

Ad

Trending

Chad and Gloria’s relationship hit a breaking point in Acapulco season 4 episode 7

A still from Acapulco (Image via AppleTV+)

Throughout season 4, Chad’s relationship with Gloria has been a big talking point, especially after the two of them met while he was secretly scouting out the competition. However, the two got over their initial speed bumps to figure things out despite their loyalties lying with different resorts. That saw them enjoy a blissful two months, although things all came to an end in Acapulco season 4 episode 7.

Ad

Despite it seeming like they had gotten over their roadblocks, a slip-up from Chad marked the end of the budding romance. He accidentally revealed to Maximo and Dulce that El Alma del Mar had gotten the Miss Universe pageant before being strong-armed into revealing everything.

That led to Las Colinas sneakily stealing the pageant from their rivals, something that upset Don Pablo in Acapulco season 4 episode 7. Not only that, it nearly leads to Gloria losing her job, and she, rightfully, blames Chad for that, calling him a liar and refusing to hear his side of the tale.

Ad

She also ends their relationship in the process, with the two characters caught between their professional loyalties and personal feelings. It could mean the end of Chad’s hopeful love story, but with three more episodes left in the series, anything could happen.

Maximo finds a way to get Las Colinas back up the rankings in Acapulco season 4 episode 7

A still from Acapulco (Image via AppleTV+)

With Esteban’s health scare put to rest for now, Maximo’s focus turned back to Las Colinas and his search for a way to help him beat his mentor, Don Pablo, and El Alma del Mar was back on track. But the young head of operations was struggling to find a way through until Julia stepped in. She revealed that she had been picked to create a dress for a Miss Universe contestant and then told Maximo that the pageant would be held in Acapulco this year.

Ad

That proved to be the perfect event for Las Colinas to beat El Alma del Mar, only for Maximo to fall flat on his face. He finds out that the group had already picked their venue and were finalising it now, although thanks to a slip-up from Chad, he finds out that the resort is El Alma in Acapulco season 4 episode 7.

Maximo then rounds up his Las Colinas army and, with their help, sneakily brings the Miss Universe CEO to their resort instead of El Alma del Mar. He then attempts to woo her but fails miserably until Diane steps in and helps out the cause.

Ad

Even then, the CEO refused to accept Las Colinas as an option until Maximo pulled out one last trick and played to her emotions. That worked out perfectly as she gave them a chance and opted against signing the deal with El Alma del Mar for now, giving Las Colinas a chance in Acapulco season 4 episode 7.

Present day Maximo finds himself with a new rival for Julia’s love

A still from Acapulco (Image via AppleTV+)

In the present, however, Maximo found himself battling with none other than telenovela star Octavio Cruz for Julia. After inviting her to the new Las Colinas, she turns up one day early and with a plus one in Cruz, shocking Maximo in the process in Acapulco season 4 episode 7.

Ad

Now, jealous Maximo attempts to one-up Cruz’s stories about being a movie star and starring in a superhero film as well, but doesn’t hit all the notes perfectly. However, while Julia insists she and Cruz are just friends, by the end of the episode, she tells Maximo that even if she and Cruz were a thing, it shouldn’t matter, as she and Maximo aren’t dating.

But as he continues with the story, Maximo believes that Julia was warming up to him again, giving him a chance until the final moments. While Julia and Maximo believed that Cruz was here to help Las Colinas with his immense social media presence, Cruz refuted those claims.

Ad

Instead, he tells Maximo that he’s here for Julia, and while the latter might have a wealth of stories and millions in the bank, he has the upper edge as a movie star.

Acapulco season 4 episode 7 is now streaming on Apple TV+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Siddhant Siddhant Anush Lazar is an Entertainment writer at Sportskeeda with four years of experience on the platform. With a BBA in Media and Communication, he has also contributed to content across several other digital media platforms, including SportsCafe, Soccer-Souls, and The Twelfth Man.



Siddhant finds great fulfilment in learning something new every day within the entertainment industry to ensure his work remains relevant. He is committed to writing engaging, well-researched articles that keep readers informed and entertained. Among his proudest professional moments was seeing his first article at the top of Google's search results.



Siddhant is inspired by JRR Tolkien, Eiichiro Oda, and Douglas Adams for their ability to craft immersive worlds and their dedication to storytelling. Beyond writing, he enjoys watching sports, television, and movies, as well as reading a catalog of books.



If granted a time machine, Siddhant would travel to 1985 to witness Queen at Live Aid or watch Arsenal finish the season unbeaten in 2004. Know More