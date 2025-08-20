Acapulco season 4 episode 6 ending explained: Did Esteban and Donna Rosita kill Juan?

Acapulco season 4 episode 6, titled Eso Me Enseño Mama, premiered on August 20, 2025. The storyline kicks off with the aftermath of Esteban's shocking collapse at the end of episode 5. Things do not start off well as the family patiently waits in the waiting room for news. He’s eventually taken into surgery as Maximo’s immediate concern shifts from resort rivalries to concern for his family.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Acapulco season 4 episode 6. Reader discretion is advised.

With his sister Sara not dealing well with Esteban’s collapse and believing that her news about wanting to go to New York and study at NYU played a role in everything, Maximo opens up to her. He tells her his first-ever story and recalls a tale from their mother, Nora’s past, sharing how she handled a tough loss and situation with courage and resilience.

That seems to inspire Sara by the end of the episode, but for Maximo, it seemed to remind him of the values instilled in him long before he stepped foot in Las Colinas. Meanwhile, Esteban confesses to Nora that he forced Juan to eat his mother’s peanut-filled romeritos, which killed him because of how deathly allergic he was.

However, Nora has a confession of her own as she tells him that the night of the party, she switched Doña Rosita’s romeritos for hers, which contained no peanuts, and thus the dish couldn’t have killed him.

Maximo makes his debut as a storyteller in Acapulco season 4 episode 6

A still from Acapulco (Image via AppleTV+)

With Esteban in the hospital following an eventful family dinner, the focus of the series shifted in Acapulco season 4 episode 6 to the people at the heart of Maximo’s world. That especially included Sara, as she believed her insistence on going to NYU and arguing with her mother was what led to Esteban’s heart attack.

She was also worried about her mother as well, especially as their father, who was Nora’s first husband, passed away when Maximo and Sara were children. However, with Sara now a ball of nerves and worry, Maximo proceeds to make his debut as a storyteller, spinning his first tale to help comfort his sister.

He has a rough start, struggling to piece together information in a way that could be comforting, but eventually finds his rhythm. The story ends up being one about their mother and a formative moment from their childhood, an event that Sara seems to have forgotten about.

It reveals Nora’s quiet strength and resilience as well as echoes Maximo’s point that their family “always finds a way” to survive. Not only that, the story turns out to help Maximo, as it serves as a reminder of the values his mother instilled in him well before he worked at Las Colinas.

Juan’s death remains a mystery but has been put on the backburner for now

A still from Acapulco season 4 episode 6 (Image via AppleTV+)

Episodes 3 and 4 seemed to point towards Esteban coming closer towards solving Juan’s mysterious death, but episode 5 dashed those hopes. It pointed towards Esteban’s own mother, Donna Rosita, who killed him after Esteban forced him to eat her romeritos during a party before he died.

Those contained peanuts, which Juan was deathly allergic to, a fact that Esteban learned from his daughter. That revelation put extra stress on the man, and it may have been a reason why he suffered the heart attack at the end of episode 5.

However, Acapulco season 4 episode 6 offers viewers another twist to the mysterious incident after Esteban confesses what he learned to Nora after his surgery. She offers up her own confession and tells him that it’s impossible that Juan died after eating Rosita’s romeritos because she switched it with hers.

She reasoned that Donna Rosita forced her dish upon her party, and thus she took it upon herself to make the switch back and serve her own romeritos instead. A relieved Esteban looks at his wife and starts laughing as a stunned Nora watches on before Donna Rosita enters and interrupts the two.

Interested viewers can watch Acapulco season 4 episode 6 on Apple TV+.

