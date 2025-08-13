Acapulco season 4 episode 5 ending explained: Does Esteban die?

Acapulco season 4 episode 5, titled In the Air Tonight, premiered on August 13, 2025. The storyline kicks off with Maximo and Alejandro Vera trying to figure out how to outdo El Alma del Mar. Things do not start off well as Vera looks at all his options, including selling the resort as time shares. But then Chad arrives and tells the duo that their competition’s secret sauce is Don Pablo himself.That changes the situation for the group as they confront Don Pablo. Vera makes him lucrative offers to return, but Pablo refuses. Instead, he says that as long as Vera owns the place, he has no intention of working for Las Colinas. Vera then talks to Maximo and tells him that he needs to convince his mentor to return or risk losing Las Colinas forever because of their drop in ratings.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Acapulco season 4 episode 5. Reader discretion is advised.However, as the episode ramps up, Maximo invites Don Pablo to a family dinner. Pablo refuses to leave El Alma del Mar and instead tells Maximo that if he wants to get rid of him, he will have to beat him without using a cheap shortcut. That is not the end, though, as after an argument between Maximo’s mother Julia and his sister Sara, Esteban clutches his chest and falls down on the floor suddenly.Esteban’s investigation goes from comedic to dangerous for him in Acapulco season 4 episode 5 View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAt the end of episode 4, it was revealed that the death threat note Esteban discovered that led to murder investigation was written by Juan himself. However, Dalia’s appearance towards the end of the episode had Esteban learn that Juan’s daughter did not like Juan all that much. He believed she might have played a part in the murder.Thus, in Acapulco season 4 episode 5, he sets a trap for her with fake bills and a few other forged letters, forcing her to come visit him to talk about her father’s bills. Esteban proceeds to record their conversation, hoping to get a confession or something close to that. However, instead, it is revealed that Dalia has a perfect alibi for the date in question, leaving his investigation in tatters.But as she is leaving, Dalia reveals that the only thing she and her father had in common was a severe peanut allergy, which triggers a memory for Esteban. He then realizes that his mother, Doña Rosita, may have accidentally killed Juan when she put too many peanuts into a dish they served to him during a party before he died.Esteban even realizes that he allowed his mother to do so despite Nora’s warnings, and he believes that he is now the prime suspect in the investigation. The pressure and the stress of inadvertently causing Juan’s death eventually get to Esteban at the end of Acapulco season 4 episode 5.He collapses to the ground while the rest of the group is arguing, with the episode ending as the group surround him to save him.Don Pablo issues Maximo a challenge at the end ofAcapulco season 4 episode 5Acapulco season 4 episode 5, In the Air Tonight (Image via AppleTV+)After Chad tells Alejandro Vera and Maximo that Don Pablo is behind Alma del Mar’s success, the trio go and confront the former Las Colinas’ legend in Acapulco season 4 episode 5. However, while Vera offers Pablo a lot of money to reconsider his retirement and come work for Las Colinas again, he refuses.He tries again, but Don Pablo eventually tells him that no sum will ever get him to work for Vera and step down from his position at El Alma del Mar.It sees the trio leave their rival resort with their tails between their legs when Vera orders Maximo to use his past with his mentor and get him to step down. While it makes Maximo uncomfortable to do so, he agrees and invites Pablo to a dinner party held for his sister at his house.There, the two men privately discuss things, and Maximo asks him to reconsider his revenge against Las Colinas. However, Don Pablo refuses, upset at the fact that Vera sent him packing without a second thought, even though he had given his life to Las Colinas for more than 40 years.Instead, he issues a challenge towards his mentee and tells him to beat him fair and square, without using shortcuts, setting the stage for what is to come.Read more: 7 shows to watch if you liked Apple TV’s ‘PlatonicInterested viewers can watch Acapulco season 4 episode 5 on Apple TV+.