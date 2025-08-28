Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 8 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 8 will be released on September 3, 2025, at 9 pm ET on BET and will continue to deal with the personal and professional lives of the sistas. Episode 7 kicked off with Zac and Karen having a conversation as the two parents dealt with the loss of their child. Although Karen seemed hesitant about opening up to Zac initially, she eventually came around, and together the two waded through their grief and depression.Andi and Danni also visited their friend, but the former left early for a secret date with Dr. Vaughn, while the latter stayed behind to spend some time with Karen. Meanwhile, Sabrina was out on the town, getting lessons in singledom from Maurice and Paige.However, her attempts at a no-strings relationship went nowhere until the very end, when an eligible bachelor started courting her. Thus, the aptly named episode, Cutting Ties, continued Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9's exploration of grief, relationship challenges, and the different ways people cope with life-altering events.When does Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 8 come out? Release time for all major time zonesTyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 8 will premiere on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at 9 pm ET on BET. Following the August 27 episode titled Cutting Ties, viewers can continue following the dramatic storylines of Andi, Danni, Karen, Sabrina, and Fatima as they navigate their complicated personal and professional lives.Here are the release times for episode 8 across all major time zones:Time zoneRelease dateRelease timePacific TimeSeptember 36 pmCentral TimeSeptember 28 pmMountain TimeSeptember 27 pmBritish Summer TimeSeptember 32 amCentral European TimeSeptember 33 amIndia Standard TimeSeptember 36:30 amAustralian Eastern Standard TimeSeptember 311 amTyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episodes to comeFollowing the August 27 premiere of Cutting Ties, Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 likely has 15 episodes left in its run. Ever since season 2, the series has maintained a consistent 22-episode format, except for season 1, which had 25. So, one can assume that season 9 will also follow this format.Here is the known schedule for the next few episodes of season 9:Episode 8: TBD - September 3, 2025Episode 9: Return to Sender - September 10, 2025.A brief recap of Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 7A still from Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 7 (Image via BET)Cutting Ties, the seventh episode of Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9, aired on August 27, 2025. The episode picked up directly from episode 6's cliffhanger, where Zac had just arrived at Karen's door. Episode 7 centered around their emotional confrontation as the two exes hashed out their troubles, both having been dealing with grief and depression after losing their daughter earlier in the season.Thus, the long-awaited conversation formed the core of episode 7. Karen, still struggling with the loss of her child and post-partum depression, initially resisted Zac's attempts to reconnect, but he eventually managed to break through, and the two had a proper conversation. She allowed herself to accept some comfort from him as the two took a trip down memory lane.Meanwhile, Andi was asked out for coffee by Dr. Vaughn, and she accepted it, but hid the news from her friends, including Danni, Fatima, and Karen, when asked about it. Sabrina, on the other hand, fully embraced her new single life and met Maurice at a bar, but she struggled to connect with anyone until the final moments of the episode.However, just as things started looking up for her, her ex-boyfriend Rich entered the frame, and the episode ended on another cliffhanger.What to expect from Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 8?A still from Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 7 (Image via BET)After Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 7 ended on a cliffhanger with Rich watching as Sabrina was getting hit on by an older man at a bar. The episode 8 preview showcased Rich confronting Sabrina, so it can be assumed that the episode will likely further expand on their confrontation.The preview of also showed Andi on her date with Dr. Vaughn, with the two of them hitting things off. The previous episodes showed that the two were attracted to each other, and episode 8 will likely expand upon that as well as delve further into Andi's medical negligence case. Her case hit a roadblock in episode 6, and she could ask Dr. Vaughn for help in getting more evidence against Dr. Cruise.Beyond that, the episode could also bring Danni and Fatima back to the forefront, with the two women's storylines having taken a back seat in the last two episodes. Both women did have their own scenes, but the episodes' focus was mainly on the other women, with very little focus on their relationships.Danni is still dealing with the aftermath of Tony quitting her job. Meanwhile, Fatima has some questions on her mind after Andi's pointed remark about her being &quot;only a paralegal&quot; in episode 7.Interested viewers can watch Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 on BET.