Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 9 ending explained: Is Tony cheating on Danni?

Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 9, titled &quot;Return to Sender,&quot; premiered on September 10, 2025, exclusively on BET. The episode continued the story after the events of episode 8, where the Sistas continued to figure out their lives amid various personal and social complications. The episode, unlike a majority of the season, focused on the entire group as each woman dealt with their own problems.Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers and details for Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 9. Reader discretion is advised.After the events of episode 8, Sabrina had to deal with the aftermath of her failed one-night stand while Andy and Dr Vaughn continued their romance. However, the main focus of Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 9 was on Fatima and Zac, as well as Danni and Tony’s relationships. Both couples have found themselves on rocky roads, with the former still dealing with the aftermath of Karen’s baby’s death.The latter couple, on the other hand, have been heading down a rough path after Tony quit his job. So much so that Danni laid down the law at the start of the episode, only to return home to find a mysterious figure exiting their bathroom in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 9.Fearing the worst, she began threatening both the person in the bathroom and Tony, only to find out that Tony wasn’t cheating on her as her cousin Roc stepped out holding a game controller.Tony’s behaviour is getting on Danni’s nerves in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 9A still from Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 8 (Image via BET)Ever since he quit his job a few episodes ago, Tony has been lying around aimlessly in the apartment that Danni and he share, something that has not sat right with Danni. Episode 8 of the series showed that, as she returned home from work, she found Tony lying on the sofa, surrounded by dishes and takeout boxes, indicating he hadn’t left the location since she left in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 9.Not only that, he expected her to cook and make dinner for him, something that irritated her even further. Things only escalated in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 9, but at the start of the episode, Danni laid down the law, telling Tony that she won’t tolerate this behaviour for much longer.She indicated that she has no plans of being the sole breadwinner and wanted her partner to contribute to the finances, something that Tony couldn’t do without a job. While he agreed to do that, halfway through the episode, things took a turn as Danni realised she had forgotten her lunch.She attempted to contact him but to no avail and was forced to return home to get her lunch, only to find out that Tony had not only eaten it but had an uninvited guest over as well. Now angry at the fact that he might be cheating on her, Danni lost her temper at Tony and threatened the guest, only to find her cousin Roc stepping out of the bathroom.Fatima and Zac’s relationship may have hit yet another rocky roadA still from Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 8 (Image via BET)Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 9 kicked off with the basketball player that Fatima had signed, Chaz, calling her up early in the morning and wanting to have breakfast. That’s because he didn’t know she was in a relationship and engaged to Zac, something she told him immediately. However, despite that, Zac didn’t take the call well and feigned happiness, as he was still unhappy with her.That’s because in episode 8, he overheard her talking to Danni about how she was relieved when she heard that the stillborn baby was Zac’s. Things took a turn for the worse when Chaz sent over a handbag as a gift for Fatima, and instead of her finding it, Zac received the gift, and his anger towards the basketball player only grew.It was then that Fatima called to arrange a meeting between the two, as Chaz was looking to diversify his investments into real estate, and Fatima thought Zac could be of assistance. While he agreed to the meeting, the episode 10 preview showed Zac acting weird and confrontational towards Chaz, with him still upset over the basketball player showing interest in Fatima.Andi and Sabrina’s journey in the dating pool is going very differentlyA still from Tyler Perry's Sistas season 9 episode 8 (Image via BET)While the last three episodes have focused on Sabrina’s dive back into the dating pool, Andi was also doing the same, albeit without telling anyone. After she and Dr Vaughn began getting along well, he asked her out, and their first date went well, even if Andi did use it to ask Vaughn to get her more dirt about Dr Cruise.Meanwhile, Sabrina’s foray into modern dating was interrupted by Rich, and the man she met, Frank, ended up being a disappointment. So much so that by the time Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 9 kicked off, she had made him sleep on the couch, but by the time she woke up the next morning, Frank was still there, snoring. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBut she eventually kicked him out and went into work, hungover and disappointed that things didn’t turn out the way she wanted. Maurice and Paige even sympathised with her after the night she had, even if Paige managed to turn that into bragging about how well her night went.However, Maurice, after realising that Sabrina was on the verge of giving up, sent her an invite to an exclusive dating app, giving her new hope for her life as a single woman in Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 9.Interested viewers can watch Tyler Perry’s Sistas season 9 episode 9 on BET.