Chief of War season 1 episode 8 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Jason Momoa's Chief of War season 1 episode 8 will air on Friday, September 12, 2025, at 12 am ET. The new episode, The Sacred Niu Grove, follows the riveting saga of Ka'iana and the broken Hawaiian kingdoms as war becomes a growing specter. In the wake of the British invasion of a Hawaiian village and the death of Vai, tensions have never been higher. In the previous episode, Kamehameha's gesture of mercy to foreign captains came back to haunt him brutally, leaving Ka'iana powerless and seething with anger. Meanwhile, Keoua uses his coalition with King Kahekili and is on the verge of directly attacking Kamehameha's territory, further unraveling the tenuous hope for peace.In Chief of War season 1 episode 8, fans can look forward to the war intensifying as Kamehameha finds himself fighting on several fronts, both at home in the islands and from foreign invaders. As allegiances change and the significance of the sacred Niu Grove comes to the forefront, Kamehameha's and his people's destiny hangs by a thread.Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Chief of War season 1. Reader's discretion is advised.When does Chief of War season 1 episode 8 come out? Release time for all major time zonesA still from the show (Image via Apple TV+)Chief of War season 1 episode 8 will be released on September 12, 2025, at 12 am ET on Apple TV. However, release dates and times may vary based on the region.Here's a breakdown of the release times across major time zones:RegionRelease date and dayTimePacific Time (PT)September 11, 20259 PMEastern Time (ET)September 12, 202512 AMUK (BST)September 12, 20254 AMCentral European Time (CET)September 12, 2025 6 AMIndia (IST)September 12, 2025 9:30 AMAustralia (AEST)September 12, 2025 2 PMChief of War season 1 episode 8, will be available to stream exclusively on Apple TV+. The platform offers a seven-day free trial, after which it is available at $9.99/month in the United States. The content can also be accessed on the Apple TV app, smart TVs, streaming devices, and web browsers.How many episodes are left in Chief of War season 1?With the first season consisting of nine episodes, viewers can look forward to two more after Chief of War season 1 episode 8 airs. The upcoming episodes will continue to expand on Ka'iana's storyline, political partnerships, and cultural tensions, making the rest of the season something to look forward to.A brief recap of Chief of War season 1 episode 7A still from the episode (Image via Apple TV+)As tensions over leadership and the foreign presence increase, Chief of War season 1 episode 7, Day of Spilled Brains, strikes a balance between happy and tragic moments. The village celebrates the birth of a chief's child at the beginning of the episode, signifying rebirth and solidarity.However, Ka‘ahumanu bears a burdensome secret; the prophetess has informed her that she will never have Kamehameha's heir, which has damaged her standing in his court. She carefully aligns herself with Ka‘iana, who rejects Kamehameha’s idealism and feels that survival demands decisive action, while concealing her despair.Captain Metcalfe and Marley, who are interested in the sandalwood of the area, arrive in Kohala in the meantime. Despite Ka‘iana’s warnings about their greed and brutality, Kamehameha insists on following the law of Mamalahoa, demonstrating hospitality instead of hostility. Kamehameha sends John Young to negotiate the foreigners' departure after Ka‘iana tries to attack them.Instead, Metcalfe turns his ship towards a nearby village, appearing to comply. In the final scene, Metcalfe orders his crew to shoot nail-packed cannons at a group of Hawaiians who have gathered to marvel at the foreign vessel. Vai, who dies defending a child, is among the warriors and families killed in the massacre. The assault validates Ka‘iana’s anxieties and compels Kamehameha to face the catastrophic consequences of his nonviolent position.What to expect from Chief of War season 1 episode 8 (speculative) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the catastrophic slaughter in episode 7, Chief of War season 1 episode 8 might address the aftermath of Captain Metcalfe's onslaught and how this changes the way Kamehameha rules. Expect things to heat up in his council, and the loss of innocent lives now eclipses his demand for peace.The episode can also explore if Kamehameha forsakes or modifies the Mamalahoa law, reconciling his ideals with the pressing need to protect. Ka'iana, justified by tragedy, might push for a war effort more strongly, deepening the divide between him and his chief. Ka'ahumanu's position can also change, as her siding with Ka'iana can put her at the forefront of political and personal disputes.Meanwhile, Metcalfe's refusal to leave Hawai'i suggests continued violence, with the possibility of open warfare on the horizon. Chief of War season 1 episode 8, could potentially mark the turning point where diplomacy gives way to armed resistance.