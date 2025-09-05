Chief of War season 1 episode 7 ending explained: Why did Captain Metcalfe attack the Hawaiian villagers

Chief of War season 1 episode 7, Day of Spilt Brains, continues the historical drama about Kamehameha's ascent to power, and the fight to unite the Hawaiian Islands in the late 18th century continues. The show illustrates how alliances and betrayals shaped the islands' fate by fusing political intrigue, personal sacrifice, and cultural conflict.

At its core lies the conflict between the harsh realities of foreign incursion and Kamehameha's vision of peace, embodied in the law of Māmalahoa.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers for the show. Reader discretion is advised.

Towards the end of Chief of War season 1 episode 7, Captain Metcalfe attacks the Hawaiian villagers. His motivations stem from frustration and greed. Upon discovering the land’s richness in sandalwood, he sees more profit than people. He retaliates violently when his exploitation is blocked, firing nail-filled cannonballs into a group of unsuspecting islanders who had gathered in awe at his ship.

For Metcalfe, the attack was more about dominance, punishing opposition, and grabbing resources at any cost rather than strategy. Kamehameha's faith in diplomacy crumbles under the weight of foreign violence at this pivotal moment in the series, pushing Hawai‘i towards an unavoidably violent confrontation.

What does Ka‘ahumanu's silence in Chief of War season 1 episode 7 mean?

Captain Metcalfe in Chief of War season 1 episode 7 (Image via Apple TV+)

In Chief of War season 1 episode 7, the village celebrates the birth of a chief's child, but Ka‘ahumanu is deprived of happiness due to a secret she bears. While others celebrate, her aloof expression conveys the silent prophecy she carries, that she will never bear Kamehameha’s heir. This knowledge undermines her standing in his house and court, making her vulnerable in the eyes of chiefs who already doubt her power.

On the outside, he tells Kamehameha that their time will come, but inwardly, she struggles to reconcile hope with the prophetess's warning. Her internal conflict drives her to Ka‘iana, whose worldview, which is based on decisive strength, stands in stark contrast to her husband's idealistic outlook. She demonstrates her political pragmatism by following Ka‘iana to find out what his spy has learned about Keōua.

Ka‘ahumanu’s silence thus highlights the duality of her ambitions and loyalties, revealing more than just despair. While she supports peace, she knows that brutal action is sometimes necessary to survive. By supporting Ka‘iana, she risks her marriage and reputation but also gains more autonomy.

Her quiet during the festivities becomes symbolic, concealing not only sorrow but also dangerous information and shifting allegiances that could alter Hawai‘i’s future.

Why does Kamehameha not heed Ka‘iana’s warnings?

A still from the episode (Image via Apple TV+)

Though it becomes a double-edged sword in Chief of War season 1 episode 7, Kamehameha's leadership is defined by his adherence to the law of Mamalahoa. Despite Ka‘iana’s warnings that Captain Metcalfe and Marley are exploiters, he insists on treating them as honoured guests. For Kamehameha, disobeying his own law would destroy his idea of a just and compassionate kingdom.

Kamehameha's reputation as a cool-headed leader is further cemented when he steps in to spare the intruders, even as Ka‘iana wants to storm the foreign ship. However, this decision sets the stage for catastrophe. Instead of respecting their hospitality, Metcalfe plans an ambush on a neighboring village.

The episode ends with a massacre, revealing the limits of nonviolent restraint as families are killed by cannon fire. This betrayal raises the stakes, as outsiders interpret kindness as weakness, making Kamehameha's dream of unity more vulnerable than internal rivalries. Whether Kamehameha will compromise his ideals to wage war remains uncertain.

Chief of War season 1 episode 7: Ka‘iana and Kupohi's dynamic explored

In addition to Kamehameha's decisions, in the Chief of War season 1 episode 7, Ka‘iana struggles with betrayal from those closest to him. When his plan is revealed, his resolve to attack Metcalfe is undermined, and he begins to suspect his brother Namake. The reality is more complex, as his wife, Kupuohi, discloses his motivations.

On one hand, she acts out of genuine fear that Ka‘iana’s recklessness could destroy their people. On the other hand, as Ka‘iana’s relationship with Ka‘ahumanu deepens, her choice is influenced by insecurity and jealousy. Ka‘iana is more hurt by this personal betrayal than by any political setback. Once admired as a resolute warrior, he is now isolated: his chief is unconvinced, his wife suspicious, and his brother bitter.

Loyalty is further complicated because only Ka‘ahumanu understands his logic, and their bond verges on transgression. Ka‘iana experiences a bitter vindication when Metcalfe’s attack proves he was correct, yet his warnings were ignored. This raises the question of whether Ka‘iana’s disillusionment will push him toward rebellion, potentially altering the alliances that will shape Hawai‘i’s future.

Chief of War season 1 episode 7, is available to stream on Apple TV+.

