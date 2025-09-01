Unforgotten season 6 episode 2 ending explained: What do Sunny and Jess learn about Gerard Cooper’s death?

Unforgotten season 6 episode 2 ends with Sunny Khan and Jess James uncovering details that shift Gerard Cooper’s case from a suspected suicide to a confirmed murder. His dismembered remains are found wrapped in plastic in Whitney Marsh, suggesting the killer was interrupted while disposing of the body.

The detectives confront Gerard’s widow, Juliet, who insists her husband never intended to take his own life. She explains that Gerard, who ran the Three Crowns pub in Stepney and owned several rental properties, fell into financial trouble during the pandemic. According to her, he borrowed money from an Albanian moneylender, Markaj, who appeared at the pub after Gerard was attacked in early 2021. Juliet claims this debt and assault led to his disappearance.

But Sunny and Jess uncover troubling inconsistencies. Juliet says she pushed to reopen Gerard’s case after DI Ram Sidhu’s corruption charges, yet police records don’t back her story. On top of that, she benefited from a £400,000 life insurance payout, leaving the detectives with even more questions about her account.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Unforgotten season 6 episode 2. Read at your own risk.

Why does suspicion fall on Juliet Cooper in Unforgotten season 6 episode 2?

Unforgotten season 6 (Image via PBS)

Juliet tells the detectives that she only discovered Gerard’s life insurance after his death. She now lives in a large home and sends her daughter Taylor to an expensive school, financed partly through selling rental properties. Jess questions how Juliet’s finances improved so dramatically following her husband’s disappearance and whether the insurance payout played a role in changing her circumstances.

Ram Sidhu, who led the original investigation, also casts doubt on Juliet. He recalls that she pushed investigators to focus on Gerard’s financial debts, which he interpreted as an attempt to shift attention away from herself. He notes that the bar manager once suspected a disgruntled former employee, not loan sharks, of attacking Gerard.

Although Juliet maintains her innocence, her statements about Gerard’s debts, the missing police request, and her financial gain keep her under scrutiny. By the end of the episode, Juliet remains a central figure in the case, but she is not named as the confirmed suspect.

Who else is connected to Gerard’s death?

Unforgotten season 6 (Image via PBS)

The ending of Unforgotten season 6 episode 2 expands the pool of possible suspects. Loan shark Markaj denies involvement, stating that dead men cannot repay debts and suggesting Gerard may have been having an affair. This opens the possibility of another woman connected to Gerard’s disappearance.

At the same time, the detectives revisit earlier accounts of Gerard’s assault. A former employee of the pub, believed to be angry about working conditions during the pandemic, was once suspected of attacking Gerard. This line of inquiry suggests the killing may have roots in personal grievances rather than organized crime.

Meanwhile, subplots unfold around other characters introduced this season. Hassan, an Afghan immigrant, works under harsh conditions on a farm. Marty struggles with caregiving for his mother while expressing troubling behavior online. Melinda Ricci, a news anchor, reacts to reports of Gerard’s death with unusual concern, hinting at a hidden link to him.

These storylines run parallel to the central case, weaving into the broader mystery of Unforgotten season 6.

What does the discovery of Gerard’s remains reveal?

Unforgotten season 6 (Image via PBS)

The recovery of Gerard’s remains marks a turning point in the case. The plastic wrapping and signs of dismemberment point to foul play rather than self-harm, suggesting the killer was interrupted before fully disposing of the body.

This discovery forces Sunny and Jess to reconsider every account of Gerard’s disappearance, including his widow Juliet’s version of events.

Unforgotten season 6 continues on PBS Masterpiece in the U.S. and ITV in the U.K. Episodes are available to stream through PBS Passport and the PBS Masterpiece Prime Video Channel.

