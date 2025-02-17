Watson season 1 episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

CBS's Watson season 1 provides a fresh take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's universe, centering on Dr. John Watson after the death of Sherlock Holmes. The series follows Watson as he resumes his medical career while unraveling complex cases that test his investigative instincts. With its unique blend of medical drama and detective storytelling, Watson has quickly gained popularity among viewers.

Ad

Following the compelling narratives of the initial episodes, anticipation is high for the third installment. Here's everything one needs to know about episode 3, including its release date, time, and streaming options.

Watson season 1, episode 3: Release date, time, and where to watch

Watson season 1, episode 3 is set to air on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 9 pm ET/PT on CBS. The series premiered on January 26, 2025, following the AFC Championship Game. After a short break, it returned on February 16, 2025, and now follows a weekly release schedule every Sunday.

Ad

Trending

Time Zone Release Date Release Time EST (Eastern Standard Time) Sunday, February 23, 2025 9 pm PST (Pacific Standard Time) Sunday, February 23, 2025 6 pm CST (Central Standard Time) Sunday, February 23, 2025 8 pm MST (Mountain Standard Time) Sunday, February 23, 2025 7 pm CET (Central European Time) Monday, February 24, 2025 3 am IST (India Standard Time) Monday, February 24, 2025 7:30 am GMT (Greenwich Mean Time) Monday, February 24, 2025 2 am

Ad

Viewers without cable access can stream Watson on Paramount+. Subscribers to the Paramount+ with Showtime plan can watch the episode live and on-demand. Those with the Essential Plan will have to wait for Monday, February 24, 2025, to stream the episode.

What to expect from Watson season 1 episode 3

Still from the series (Image via YouTube/CBS)

Titled Wait for the Punchline, the upcoming episode will continue to blend medical cases with intriguing mysteries. Dr. John Watson, portrayed by Morris Chestnut, leads his team at the Holmes Clinic in Pittsburgh, treating patients with rare and perplexing conditions.

Ad

In this episode, Watson finds himself investigating a case involving a stand-up comedian who mysteriously collapses on stage. As he delves deeper into the patient's history, he discovers underlying medical and psychological factors that complicate the diagnosis. Meanwhile, Watson himself begins to experience unexplained symptoms, raising questions about his own health and adding an extra layer of tension to the story.

Recap of previous episodes

In the series premiere, Pilot, Dr. Watson, recovering from a traumatic brain injury suffered during Sherlock Holmes' showdown with Moriarty, establishes the Holmes Clinic to assist patients with complex disorders. The episode introduces his new life while hinting at deeper mysteries yet to unfold.

Ad

The second episode, Redcoat, aired on February 16, 2025. It focused on Watson's team handling a case involving an actor who, after surviving a gunshot wound, started believing he was a historical figure. As Watson unraveled the case, he discovered an unexpected medical explanation behind the man's unusual behavior. The episode also hinted at an ongoing conspiracy involving Moriarty's network, suggesting that Watson's past may come back to haunt him.

Watson season 1: Cast and production

Ad

The series boasts a talented cast, with Morris Chestnut in the lead role, joined by Eve Harlow, Rochelle Aytes, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, and Inga Schlingmann. Watson is created by Craig Sweeny and produced in collaboration with Action This Day!, Kapital Entertainment, and CBS Studios.

Watson season 1 makes itself unique from other detective dramas by blending medical cases with investigative work, offering an exciting new approach to the classic Sherlock Holmes universe. The show presents complex cases and explores Watson's psychological and emotional struggles as he navigates life without Holmes. His journey is marked by challenges in the clinic and his personal life, making for a deeply engaging storyline.

Ad

In addition, the series introduces new and compelling supporting characters who add depth to the narrative. Watson's interactions with his colleagues and patients provide emotional weight to each episode, making it more than just a procedural mystery show.

Catch the latest episodes of Watson season 1 streaming on Paramount+.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback