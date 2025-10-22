Watson season 2 episode 2 ending explained: Is Sherlock really alive?

After the shocking final scene of Watson season 2 episode 2, viewers are left wondering whether Sherlock Holmes truly returned from the dead or if he exists only in Dr. John Watson’s mind. The episode, titled A Dash of Skullduggery, ends with Watson seeing a bearded old man who later reveals himself as Sherlock.

Their emotional reunion, however, is filled with ambiguity. No one else sees Sherlock, and his vague explanation for surviving Reichenbach Falls raises doubts about his true existence. This cliffhanger blurs the line between reality and delusion, setting the stage for what could be the most mysterious arc of Watson season 2 yet.

What happened in Watson season 2 episode 2?

Dr. John Watson (Image via Instagram/watsoncbs)

In Watson season 2 episode 2, Sherlock Holmes’ sudden reappearance turns Watson’s world upside down. The episode picks up after the season premiere, which revealed that Holmes might have faked his death.

Now, he returns to explain how he survived but the details are murky. He tells Watson that he staged his fall at Reichenbach Falls to escape his enemies, Moriarty and Jack Stapleton, and clear the stage for a “third-act surprise.” He insists that he jumped in after Watson to save him, but the story lacks witnesses and evidence.

The emotional reunion culminates in a warm embrace, but the camera lingers on Watson’s expression, filled with both relief and disbelief. Throughout the episode, no one else at the Holmes Clinic interacts with Sherlock, and his sudden disappearances deepen the uncertainty. This fuels theories that Sherlock may not be physically alive but rather a manifestation of Watson’s grief and guilt.

What Sherlock’s "return" means for Watson season 2

Sherlock’s reappearance, may it be real or imagined, reshapes the emotional and thematic direction of Watson season 2. In season 1, the series focused on Watson’s life as a medical detective who applies Holmesian logic to solve complex medical mysteries. By contrast, season 2 digs deeper into his inner world, exploring how trauma and loneliness shape his choices.

Holmes’ presence acts as both a catalyst and a conscience. He challenges Watson’s methods, mocks his personal life, and exposes the emotional distance between him and Mary Morstan. Sherlock’s mischievous commentary also reintroduces a familiar dynamic between the two that keeps the show rooted in its Holmesian roots while evolving into something more psychological.

Meanwhile, Watson’s investigation into a supposed “zombie virus” parallels his inner turmoil. As he searches for the truth behind a mysterious illness, he also confronts the possibility that his mind might be betraying him. Thematically, episode 2 reflects how grief can distort reality, turning even the sharpest mind into its own mystery.

Is Sherlock’s return real or a reflection of Watson’s mind?

Sherlock Holmes (Image via Instagram/watsoncbs)

The question that dominates Watson season 2 episode 2 is whether Sherlock Holmes truly stands before Watson—or if he is a projection of his guilt and longing. The series offers clues that point both ways. On one hand, Holmes interacts only with Watson, disappears without explanation, and gives cryptic remarks about being “a ghost of the past.”

On the other, he provides information that seems beyond Watson’s knowledge, suggesting some tangible existence.

Carlyle’s portrayal leans into that uncertainty. His Sherlock oscillates between warmth and menace, teasing Watson but also guiding him toward self-realization. It’s a layered performance that aligns with Watson season 2’s overarching theme: confronting truth through illusion.

Ultimately, the episode ends not with resolution but with emotional release. Sherlock’s promise of a “third-act surprise” hints that his story isn’t over, but whether that surprise lies in the real world or Watson’s imagination remains unanswered. The final scene, where Watson looks around the clinic’s empty hallway, suggests that even he isn’t sure what’s real anymore.

Watson season 2 episode 3 releases on October 27 on CBS.

