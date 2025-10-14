Watson season 2 episode 2 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Watson season 2 continues with new medical cases and a growing mystery surrounding the unexpected return of Sherlock Holmes. After a premiere that ended with Sherlock appearing in front of Dr. John Watson despite being presumed dead, the series moves forward with episode 2, titled Back from the Dead.

This episode continues the aftermath of Elizabeth Morstan’s medical case while addressing Sherlock’s mysterious return. Episode 2 also expands the ongoing investigation into Watson’s past, which now appears tied to Sherlock’s reappearance.

When does Watson season 2 episode 2 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Watson (Image via Prime Video)

Watson season 2 episode 2 will be released on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. For streaming audiences, the episode will be available the next day, October 21, 2025, on Paramount+ in the United States.

Paramount+ subscribers can access the episode through the Essential plan ($7.99/month) with ads or the Premium plan ($12.99/month) ad-free.

Here is the breakdown of release times:

Region Date Time United States (ET) October 20, 2025 10:00 p.m. United States (PT) October 20, 2025 10:00 p.m. Canada October 20, 2025 10:00 p.m. on Global TV / Stack TV United Kingdom October 21, 2025 3:00 a.m. GMT (Paramount+) Europe (CET) October 21, 2025 4:00 a.m. CET India October 21, 2025 8:30 a.m. IST Australia October 21, 2025 Available on Paramount+ Philippines / SEA October 21, 2025 11:00 a.m. PHT

CBS (live TV) – U.S.

Paramount+ – streaming (U.S., UK, AU, select regions)

Global TV or Stack TV – Canada

FuboTV – U.S. alternative streaming provider

How many episodes are left in Watson season 2?

Watson season 2 will consist of 20 episodes, unlike season 1, which had 13. Since only one episode has aired so far, 19 episodes are remaining, releasing weekly every Monday.

What happened in Watson season 2 episode 1?

The season premiere of the second season of Watson begins five months after Watson defeats Moriarty and returns to practicing medicine. He now leads the Holmes Clinic team as they investigate a medical case involving his former mother-in-law, Elizabeth Morstan. She is initially believed to have cognitive decline, but Watson later discovers she has liver failure caused by untreated diabetes.

When Mary is unable to donate part of her liver, Elizabeth’s long-lost son Miles agrees to the procedure. The episode concludes with an unexpected twist: Sherlock Holmes appears outside the hospital, though he was previously declared dead. The scene raises questions about his identity and how he returned.

Major events to expect from Watson season 2 episode 2

Sherlock’s return becomes a central case: Watson confronts Sherlock, who gives no explanation for his disappearance or recovery. Their meeting leads Watson to question Sherlock’s identity and investigate whether his return is connected to past experiments or new medical data.

Watson confronts Sherlock, who gives no explanation for his disappearance or recovery. Their meeting leads Watson to question Sherlock’s identity and investigate whether his return is connected to past experiments or new medical data. Watson evaluates Sherlock’s condition: Sherlock shows no signs of physical trauma despite being presumed dead. Watson performs medical tests to determine if Sherlock survived, if he is an impersonator, or if he is a hallucination triggered by Watson’s stress.

Sherlock shows no signs of physical trauma despite being presumed dead. Watson performs medical tests to determine if Sherlock survived, if he is an impersonator, or if he is a hallucination triggered by Watson’s stress. Holmes Clinic handles a new high-risk patient: As Watson deals with Sherlock, the team takes on a case involving a patient with unexplained neurological paralysis linked to chemical exposure. The case reveals new ethical conflicts inside the team.

What’s next in Watson season 2 episode 2?

Watson (Image via Prime Video)

Episode 2 continues to explore how Sherlock connects to Watson’s personal life. Watson’s relationship with Dr. Laila Bynum is tested as he hides Sherlock’s return. Tensions rise between Watson and Mary due to the unresolved history surrounding Sherlock’s involvement in their lives.

Meanwhile, Ingrid Derian returns to the team under supervised employment following therapy for antisocial personality disorder. Her return introduces conflict within the team as they decide whether to trust her medical judgment again.

Sherlock’s sudden reappearance also raises new medical questions tied to Watson’s past. The season synopsis confirms Sherlock’s return is linked to “a buried secret hidden within Watson’s body.” Episode 2 begins uncovering what that secret is and why Sherlock has returned now.

Watson season 2 continues every Monday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. New episodes stream Tuesdays on Paramount+.

