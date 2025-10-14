Watson season 2 premiere ending explained: Is Sherlock alive?

Watson season 2 begins with a major development that sets up the central mystery of the new season. Five months after defeating James Moriarty, Dr. John Watson (Morris Chestnut) returns to his medical career at the University Hospital of Pittsburgh, now leading a team that handles complex and rare cases.

Ad

The season premiere centers on a high-stakes medical situation involving his former mother-in-law, Elizabeth Morstan, establishing Watson’s return to hospital life and continued struggle to balance personal and professional responsibilities.

However, the final scene abruptly changes the course of the story with the unexpected appearance of Sherlock Holmes (Robert Carlyle). Sherlock was confirmed dead six months before season 1 after his confrontation with Moriarty, and his death shaped much of Watson’s emotional journey in the first season. His unexpected reappearance raises immediate questions about his status.

Ad

Trending

The premiere does not confirm whether Sherlock is alive. His return is presented ambiguously, leaving open multiple interpretations: he may have survived and remained hidden, someone may be impersonating him, or he may be a psychological manifestation connected to Watson’s unresolved trauma.

Why does Sherlock return in Watson season 2?

Watson season 2 (Image via Paramount Plus)

The Watson season 2 premiere ending also raises questions about Sherlock’s purpose. In season 1, Watson battled Moriarty and also struggled with unresolved grief over losing his closest friend. Sherlock’s return in Watson season 2 connects to Watson’s unresolved need for intellectual partnership. Although Watson now leads a skilled medical team, he lacks someone who challenges his thinking beyond medicine.

Ad

The first episode emphasizes Watson’s new role as a mentor and leader. He works with Laila Bynum (Tika Sumpter), Dr. Sasha Lubbock (Inga Schlingmann), Dr. Stephens Croft (Peter Mark Kendall), and Shinwell Johnson (Ritchie Coster). However, Sherlock has always been the person Watson turns to when faced with complex problems.

Sherlock’s reappearance bridges the medical and detective elements of the series. Even if Sherlock exists only in Watson’s imagination, his presence serves a practical role: he becomes a source of analysis and strategic insight.

Ad

Sherlock’s dialogue in the ending scene reflects this. He does not speak about returning from the dead or explain where he has been. Instead, he begins discussing a current problem, implying that Watson subconsciously brings him back as a tool to process difficult decisions.

How does the Watson season 2 premiere develop Watson’s personal relationships?

Watson season 2 (Image via Prime Video)

The Watson season 2 premiere continues key personal storylines from season 1. Watson is now in a relationship with Dr. Laila Bynum, a pediatric specialist introduced in the previous season, and they have been together for two months.

Ad

However, his ongoing connection with his ex-wife, Mary Morstan, remains present. Mary still receives Watson's response during emergencies, and her family continues to link their lives. The premiere unveils a family secret concerning Mary's hospitalized mother, Elizabeth Morstan. Elizabeth had a son named Miles before Mary was born and gave him up for adoption.

Miles, now a bakery owner, donates part of his liver to save her. This development maintains Mary’s involvement in Watson’s life and indicates that his personal ties remain complex despite his new relationship.

Ad

How does the premiere connect returning characters to the season’s main conflict?

The premiere reintroduces Dr. Derian, who left in season 1 after endangering her colleagues. She returns to the hospital under supervision and participates in group therapy, where she reveals a diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder. Her reinstatement adds internal challenges to Watson’s medical team.

These developments coincide with increasing emotional and professional strain on Watson as he balances leadership duties, personal responsibilities, and unresolved trauma. This tension leads into the episode’s final scene, where Sherlock Holmes appears despite being presumed dead.

Ad

Moreover, Sherlock’s return introduces the central mystery of season 2, linking Watson’s personal instability to the broader narrative conflict.

New episodes of Watson season 2 air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS. Episodes are available for streaming the next day on Paramount+. Viewers can continue watching to find out whether Sherlock Holmes is truly alive or a mysterious presence tied to Watson’s mind.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Bea Melisse Ibañez With over five years of work experience, Bea Melisse Ibañez is a seasoned writer covering K-pop, K-dramas, and the latest trends in the entertainment industry at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism, Bea combines her academic background with her fascination for Hallyu culture, creating insightful and accurate content.



In her career, Bea has had the opportunity to interview prominent figures in the K-pop industry, including groups like TWICE and artists such as GOT7's BamBam, Lee Seung-gi, and Hwang Min-hyun.



As a pop-culture enthusiast, her love for Korean dramas and music began in high school, where she discovered 2nd and 3rd-generation K-pop groups. She also admires actors like Eddie Redmayne, Lee Joon-gi, and Park Eun-bin, and her favorite celebrity is Miley Cyrus.



In her free time, Bea likes to rewatch her favorite shows. If given a chance, she would like to be a part of the dazzling world of Hazbin Hotel. Know More