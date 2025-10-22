Watson season 2 episode 3 release date and time, what’s next, and everything you need to know

Watson season 2 continues to unfold with more intricate cases and emotional revelations. Following Sherlock Holmes’ unexpected return in Episode 2, tensions grow inside the Holmes Clinic as Dr. John Watson faces new medical mysteries that test his expertise and resolve.

Episode 3, titled Expletive Deleted, is scheduled to premiere on Sunday, October 27, at 10:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The series stars Morris Chestnut as Dr. John Watson and Robert Carlyle as Sherlock Holmes, alongside Rochelle Aytes, Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, and Inga Schlingmann.

When does Watson season 2 episode 3 come out? Release time for all major time zones

Morris Chestnut stars as Dr. John Watson (Image via Instagram/watsoncbs)

Watson season 2 episode 3 will premiere on Sunday, October 27, at 10:00 p.m. ET on CBS. The episode will also be available to stream on Paramount+, with Premium subscribers able to watch it live and Essential subscribers gaining access the next day.

Titled Expletive Deleted, this episode continues Watson’s journey as he and his team tackle an unusual medical case while navigating the emotional fallout of Sherlock Holmes’ mysterious return.

Time Zone Release Date & Time Eastern Time (ET) Sunday, Oct 27 – 10:00 p.m. Central Time (CT) Sunday, Oct 27 – 9:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) Sunday, Oct 27 – 7:00 p.m. Mountain Time (MT) Sunday, Oct 27 – 8:00 p.m. British Time (GMT) Monday, Oct 28 – 3:00 a.m. Australian Time (AEST) Monday, Oct 28 – 5:00 p.m.

Where to watch: In the U.S., episode 3 airs on CBS. International audiences or cord-cutters can stream it via Paramount+. The Premium plan ($12.99/month) includes the CBS live stream, while the Essential plan ($7.99/month) allows next-day viewing.

How many episodes is Watson season 2 left with?

Following its October 13 premiere, the second season of Watson continues its weekly schedule. Episode 3 marks the early phase of the 20-episode season, meaning plenty of mysteries remain unsolved. This steady rollout ensures fans can enjoy a long stretch of character development, emotional turns, and fresh cases leading into 2026.

A brief recap of Watson season 2 episode 2

Episode 2, Back from the Dead, picked up immediately after Sherlock Holmes’ startling reappearance. Watson’s equilibrium is shaken as he grapples with the truth behind his old friend’s survival.

At the same time, the clinic faces a morally complex case involving memory and identity loss, forcing the team to confront questions about what defines reality. The tension between Watson and Holmes simmers beneath the surface, blending scientific curiosity with unresolved emotional conflict. As the episode closed, a cryptic clue from Holmes hinted that Watson’s past may hold answers to more than one mystery.

Major events to expect from Watson season 2 episode 3

A perplexing patient case: Watson and his team investigate Maxine, a 30-year-old woman who physically resembles a 10-year-old child. The case pushes their medical expertise to its limits while exploring themes of time, trauma, and identity.

Dr. Mary Morstan and Dr. Ingrid Derian face ethical disagreements about how far the team should go in treating rare diseases, revealing fractures in the clinic's unity.

Dr. Mary Morstan and Dr. Ingrid Derian face ethical disagreements about how far the team should go in treating rare diseases, revealing fractures in the clinic’s unity. Sherlock’s growing shadow: Holmes begins to insert himself into the clinic’s cases, raising doubts about his motives. Watson suspects that Holmes’ return might not be as altruistic as it appears.

Holmes begins to insert himself into the clinic’s cases, raising doubts about his motives. Watson suspects that Holmes’ return might not be as altruistic as it appears. A revelation about Watson’s past: As the team unravels Maxine’s condition, Watson discovers a connection between her illness and a secret from his own medical history.

What’s next for Watson season 2

Watson season 2 (Image via Instagram/watsoncbs)

The next stretch of Watson season 2 promises even deeper psychological exploration and sharper mysteries. As Holmes’ resurrection continues to disrupt Watson’s routine, the show is expected to dig into their fractured friendship while delivering intricate medical cases that blur the line between science and intuition. Each episode expands the emotional depth of the characters, particularly Watson, who must balance professional duty with personal turmoil.

New supporting characters, like Laila Bynum (Tika Sumpter), bring fresh energy to the ensemble. Laila’s role as both an ally and challenger to Watson provides insight into how grief and intellect coexist in his world. Meanwhile, returning favorites—Dr. Sasha Lubbock (Inga Schlingmann), Dr. Stephens Croft (Peter Mark Kendall), and Dr. Mary Morstan (Rochelle Aytes)—anchor the narrative in the clinic’s evolving dynamics.

With Watson season 2 episode 3 releasing on October 27 at 10:00 p.m. ET, the mystery only deepens. The combination of emotional storytelling, scientific investigation, and personal drama keeps the show’s pace riveting. As Watson faces one of his strangest medical puzzles yet, the reemergence of Sherlock Holmes promises to reshape the course of his journey forever.

