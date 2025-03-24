"We had such a ball together" - The White Lotus' Michelle Monaghan reveals how she ended up rooming with Parker Posey

The White Lotus season 3 premiered on February 16, 2025, on HBO. The latest installment of the award-winning series is set in Thailand, as the cast spent seven months filming on location. During this time, the show's main cast lived together in the tropical luxury hotel.

Michelle Monaghan, who plays the aging actress Jaclyn Lemon in the series, recalled her shooting experience while speaking to E! News on March 21, 2025. She told the media outlet that she bonded with co-star Parker Posey, who plays the Southern mother Victoria Ratliff, after they shared a villa together.

"I really befriended Parker Posey. She was my roommate for probably about a month or six weeks, and we had such a ball together," she said.

The stars of The White Lotus season 3 got along really well

Michelle added that she paired up with Parker after her on-screen best friends Carrie Coon (Laurie) and Leslie Bibb (Kate) became roommates. The 49-year-old actress was excited to live with Parker and gushed about her "90s indie queen" by saying:

"She's an amazing woman, I've never met anyone like her. She's very grounded but ethereal and wise, and she's just someone I could sit and talk to for hours..... She was like the mother hen looking after us all."

In the same interview, the Mission: Impossible actress mentioned that she also became close friends with Natasha Rothwell, who plays the spa manager Belinda Lindsey in The White Lotus season 3. Furthermore, Michelle revealed that she has many friends in common with Walton Goggins, who plays the revenge-seeking Rick Hatchett.

Michelle also spoke about how she spent a lot of time with Carrie and Leslie off-screen by saying:

"The ladies, we were such a tight-knit group. Our storyline, it was kind of outside the storyline of the others, so we spent a lot of time together. Obviously on set, but even off set, we were hanging out, eating. We did a lot of water aerobics."

The actress told People Magazine on March 19, 2025, that the show's cast took advantage of the beautiful setting by going snorkeling, diving, and exploring Buddhist temples during their downtime. In addition to having dinner frequently, the cast also came together for the full-moon party, which is a traditional Thai celebration. Another activity they loved doing was going to the gym regularly.

Parker Posey went viral for her one-liners from The White Lotus

Parker Posey's eccentric turn as the pill-popping Victoria Ratliff in The White Lotus season 3 has become a fan-favorite character and is only rivaled by Jennifer Coolidge's entitled heiress, Tanya McQuoid, from the first two seasons.

On March 5, 2025, Parker appeared on The Today Show and spoke about her character's Southern twang that has greatly impressed the show's fans. The Dazed and Confused actress recalled some of the favorite words she said on the hit HBO series, leaving everyone in the studio in splits.

"There's such funny words. Like, I love… Tsunami! Buddhism! Nooo! Piper, nooo!"

Moreover, the social media personality T. Kyle, who is known for producing memes and music online, took the segment and remixed it into a club mix. His video quickly went viral. It has amassed tens of thousands of likes on Instagram and over 2 million views on X.

Viewers can stream all episodes of The White Lotus on Max.

