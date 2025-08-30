What is ‘bird blindness’ that Langston Fleury has in Peacemaker season 2

The second episode of Peacemaker season 2 dropped on Max on Thursday, August 28, 2025. It kicks off after the shocking Peacemaker vs. Peacemaker action in the premiere. There's a solid mix of the show's antihero's over-the-top antics, some emotional scenes, and shocking R-rated moments to keep fans entertained.It also introduces a new character who has left fans with curiosity, with Tim Meadows joining the cast of Peacemaker season 2 as Langston Fleury, Economos' new handler. He has a condition similar to face blindness, but with birds, which means he can't tell one bird from another. Langston Fleury suffers from something called &quot;bird blindness.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBird blindness, however, is not a legitimate diagnosis. That said, it borrows inspiration from a real neurological condition, visual agnosia, where the brain can't process visually presented objects even if the vision is working properly. The bird blindness in Peacemaker season 2 is a reminder of how the show can sometimes blend irreverence with depth to achieve something, like comic relief.Disclaimer: This article may contain some spoilers for the second season of Peacemaker. Reader's discretion is advised.Who is Langston Fleury in Peacemaker season 2?Tim Meadows, who is famous for Mean Girls and The Goldbergs, joins Peacemaker season 2 episode 2 as Langston Fleury. Those familiar with the comics might not know who he is. That's because the character doesn't exist in the comics. His character is an original one created for the TV series.Based on what little detail is shared about him from episode 2, he's a new ARGUS agent working under Sasha Bordeaux (Sol Rodriguez) and Rick Flag Sr. (Frank Grillo). Episode 2 also introduces Fleury's bird blindness when Eagly, Peacemaker's eagle sidekick, makes an appearance. Seeing Eagly fly across the surveillance camera, Fleury asks with all seriousness: &quot;What's the deal with the parrot?&quot;A still from the series (Image via HBO Max)It was a funny bit, which soon escalates into a running gag throughout the episode. Fleury explains that he can't tell the difference between one bird and another, or its size. Fleury is an eccentric personality. He's overly chatty and a little rude, but funny. He has a penchant for giving everyone nicknames, and they are not the most flattering ones. For instance, he calls Economos &quot;ginger cool&quot; at one point.In episode 2, Sasha Bordeaux starts to doubt Economos' (Steven Agee) loyalty, so she sends Fleury to keep an eye on him. In his introduction in episode 2, the show quickly established Economos and Fleury's dynamic, with the latter seeming to always get under Economos' skin.But, Economos is not the only person Langston Fleury has rubbed the wrong way, as he also makes offensive codenames for his fellow agents, making them uncomfortable, especially Adebayo (Danielle Brooks), who oftenexperiences his sexism. Besides adding comedy to the series, his character could be something to watch out for. He could pose a threat to Peacemaker.What to expect in the next episode of the seriesPeacemaker season 2 episode 3 is titled Another Rick Up My Sleeve, hinting at a possible DCEU character return. It could refer to Rick Flagg Sr., but there's also been a standing rumor about Joel Kinnaman possibly returning to his Rick Flag Jr. character in the TV series. He was tagged in an Instagram post celebrating the show's second season's first week of filming in July 2024, after all.That said, from the episode preview from HBO Max, Peacemaker will be riding the high of being in the alternative dimension after killing the alternate version of himself in the Peacemaker season 2 premiere. The alternate world appears glitzy and glamorous to him. However, ARGUS will still be hunting him down. Flag Sr. will be going after him for killing his son.Catch episodes of the second season of Peacemaker streaming on HBO Max.