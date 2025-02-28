What is Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest about? Everything to know

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest is a historic docuseries focusing on the struggles of Black Americans in their fight for civil rights. The Eyes on the Prize series first gained popularity in 1987 for its powerful portrayal of this struggle. In 2025, HBO brought a new chapter of this groundbreaking series to audiences once again.

The docuseries sheds light on the fight for survival by Black Americans from 1977 to 2015. It features contributions from some of the country’s leading nonfiction filmmakers, like Dawn Porter, Joy Gorman Wettels, Bedonna Smith, and many others.

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest premiered on HBO on February 25, 2025. The six-episode docuseries is available for streaming on Max.

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest - Release date and where to watch? Explored

All six episodes of Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest aired on HBO between February 25 and February 27, 2025. The entire docuseries is available for streaming on Max.

The first two episodes, America, Don’t Look Away (1997-1988) and Trapped (1989-1995), premiered on Tuesday, February 25, at 9 pm ET/PT. Episodes three and four, Million Man March (1995) and Spoil the Vine (1982-2011), respectively, aired on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. The final two episodes, We Don't See Color (1996-2013) and What Comes After Hope? (2008-2015) were released on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

What is Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest all about? Explored

A still from Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest official trailer (Image via HBO)

According to Deadline, this six-episode docu-series offers a unique perspective in each episode. The makers documented the struggles and activism of Black communities in America from the late 1970s to the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Each episode highlights different facets of racial discrimination and injustice and sheds light on a different struggle within the Black community. The first episode highlights community activists in the South Bronx, New York, fighting for better housing and healthcare. The second episode examines the justice system’s impact on lawyers and local activists.

The third episode revisits the historic 1995 Million-Man March, which was led by Louis Farrakhan. The March was a historic gathering of African American men in Washington, D.C., on October 16, 1995, at the National Mall. The gathering was organized by the Million-Man March Organizing Committee, which included the National African American Leadership Summit, the Nation of Islam, and various civil rights organizations.

Meanwhile, the fourth episode of the docuseries covers the Environmental Justice movement in West Virginia and Florida. The fifth episode examines the effects of affirmative action and demographic shifts in schools. The sixth episode sheds light on the presidency of America’s first Black president, Barack Obama, and the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Dawn Porter serves as the executive producer of Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest. Meanwhile, the individual episodes are directed by Geeta Gandbhir, Samantha Knowles, Muta'Ali, Rudy Valdez, Smriti Mundhra, and Asako Gladsjo.

Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest sheds light on the activists, leaders, and organizations who raised their voices against injustice. It showcases their efforts to bring change through their voices and actions. Through historical events and expert perspectives, it aims to show viewers how people have endured decades of oppression.

All episodes of Eyes on the Prize III: We Who Believe in Freedom Cannot Rest are available for streaming on Max.

