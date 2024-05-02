What happened to Elizabeth Sullivan? Details explored ahead of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered

Elizabeth Sullivan's bone-chilling case was featured in Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on May 1, 2024. The case, which dates back to 2014, is often looked at as a scary example of what a marital dispute can escalate to. Elizabeth was a mom to two daughters who went missing in October 2014 and while there was an investigation launched into it, the case went cold.

The case is still widely talked about in the communities of San Diego, California. Apart from all this, the case was also not an easy one to solve and it took authorities a long time to find Elizabeth Sullivan's body. Her body was pulled from the San Diego Bay in October 2016, two years after she went missing. Elizabeth's husband, Matthew was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to serve 16 years in prison.

Titled Secrets by the Bay, this latest episode premiered on May 1, 2024, at 8 pm EST. The synopsis for the episode reads:

"A San Diego mother suddenly vanishes in 2014; nearly two years later, her body is found in San Diego Bay, but medical examiners say she has only been dead for a month or two."

While Elizabeth's killer was eventually caught and she justice she deserved even though it took time.

Who was Elizabeth Sullivan and what happened to her?

Elizabeth Ricks Sullivan lived in the Point Loma neighborhood of San Diego, California, with her two daughters, and husband Matthew Scott Sullivan. Matthew Sullivan, who was a Navy officer met in Elizabeth Sullivan's hometown, Virginia, and reportedly had a whirlwind romance. The two got married within months of meeting each other.

At the time, Matthew was on a lower post in the Navy but was transferred to San Diego where he moved with Elizabeth. Soon, the couple had their two daughters in quick succession.

However, things grew sour for the couple rather quickly. While they appeared to be the perfect family from the outside, things were quite messy.

Elizabeth Sullivan called one of her friends on October 13, 2014, but hung up abruptly and that was the last time anyone ever heard from her. The mother of two had seemingly disappeared. When another one of Elizabeth's friends failed to reach her, she was reported missing. This kickstarted an investigation into her disappearance which lasted several years.

Initially, to investigators, it seemed like Matthew was very worried about his wife. However, he was also reportedly claiming that she had abandoned him and the family. As the police dug deeper into their relationship, they realized that things were completely different than what they were being shown.

There had been allegations of domestic abuse and when Elizabeth Sullivan disappeared, the couple had been sleeping on separate floors of their house. Investigators also found out that Elizabeth was having an extra-marital affair and had reportedly seen a divorce lawyer.

All this made Matthew Sullivan a chief suspect in the case, but there was no physical evidence to tie him to the case. However, all of that changed after Elizabeth's body was discovered in San Diego Bay two years later.

Was Matthew Sullivan caught for his wife's murder?

Authorities found Elizabeth's body on October 4, 2016, and the autopsy revealed that she had been stabbed before being beaten to death. It was also alleged that her body was stored in a freezer for nearly two years before the murderer tried to get rid of her for good. On the day that the body was found, Matthew, his new girlfriend and new baby, and two daughters, were moving to the East Coast.

The authorities had already found a knife with Elizabeth's blood in the house. However, Matthew alleged that Elizabeth had a tendency to self-harm and often mutilated herself.

After the body was found, the police linked the knife to the wound on Elizabeth. The knife also had Matthrew's DNA on it, which solidified the case and he was arrested for Elizabeth Sullivan's murder.

After a trial, Matthew Sullivan was sentenced to 16 yeas in prison and continues to remain in prison as of now.

The latest episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered covered this story in more detail.