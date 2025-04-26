What happened to Emily in The Handmaid's Tale? Details explored

In The Handmaid's Tale, Emily Malek is one of the show's most powerful and complex characters. Her narrative discloses the severe violence, injustice, and dehumanization behind Gilead's regime. Unlike some of the other Handmaids, Emily's past life prior to Gilead is heavily examined, providing a clear idea of what was lost when society fell apart.

Ad

The series unmasks not just the extent of women's oppression but also the targeted violence against LGBTQ+ people in Gilead's regime.

Emily's experiences illustrate the long-term psychological effects of systemic abuse. Even after leaving Gilead and gaining physical security, she battles profound emotional trauma. Her narrative demonstrates that survival is not an endpoint but the start of a new and arduous struggle for recovery.

Through her journey, Emily is portrayed with intelligence, obstinacy, and ethical depth, offering a nuanced and realistic depiction of resistance and survival.

Ad

Trending

In The Handmaid’s Tale, Emily is captured for being a gender traitor, mutilated, and forced into servitude as a Handmaid. She survives brutal conditions in the Colonies, joins the resistance, and eventually escapes to Canada to reunite with her family.

Exploring in detail Emily's fate in The Handmaid's Tale

Ad

By season 4 of The Handmaid's Tale, Emily is in Canada, where she managed to escape Gilead. Following a torturous and difficult journey, she arrives on Canadian soil through the support of the Mayday resistance network.

She is offered asylum upon arrival and then reunited with her wife, Sylvia, and son Oliver. They had escaped earlier when the government started persecuting same-s*x couples in The Handmaid's Tale.

However, for physical protection and legal liberty, Canada has little else to offer her. The emotional battle remains significant for Emily to fight. Transitioning into a regular life from years of trauma presents a huge challenge. She struggles with guilt, anger, and alienation from her family in The Handmaid's Tale.

Ad

Simple activities such as hanging around with her son or managing day-to-day life feel unfamiliar to her. She bears the scars of what happened and what she did in order to survive during that period. Her life in Canada is a realistic reflection of how entrenched trauma does not just go away because the outer threat is absent.

How did Emily survive in The Handmaid's Tale? Details explored

Ad

Emily's agony in Gilead began almost as soon as the totalitarian government came into power. Up until Gilead, she was a much-respected microbiology professor, married to Sylvia, with whom she was raising their son. However, after the new government took over, homos*xuality was made illegal, and Emily's marriage was nullified in The Handmaid's Tale.

She tried to escape the country with Sylvia and Oliver, but they were arrested at the airport by the authorities. Sylvia and Oliver were permitted to leave because Sylvia was a Canadian citizen, but Emily was detained.

Ad

Once captured, Emily was coerced into being a Handmaid, a woman forced into reproduction only. Her s*xual orientation as a lesbian was deemed a Gileadian crime, and she was classified as a gender traitor in The Handmaid's Tale.

She was sentenced to the Colonies, a radiation-poisoned wasteland where inmates labor until they die from radiation poisoning. Conditions in the Colonies were harsh; starvation, illness, and despair were rampant. During her time there, Emily saw unimaginable horrors and survived largely by chance.

Ad

She was later sent back to Gilead and reassigned as a Handmaid. Her punishment for being a gender traitor was mutilation of her genitals, an operation that was intended to eliminate any chance of her feeling s*xual pleasure. However, Emily still did not lose her spirit of rebellion.

She joined the underground resistance movement and participated in acts of sabotage and even homicide against Gilead's agents. One of the significant acts involved driving over a Guardian with a hijacked vehicle and then being involved in clandestine communication channels, assisting Handmaids to flee.

Ad

Eventually, Emily was assigned to Commander Lawrence's home. He was a man who worked differently from the other commanders and had a complex, unclear relationship with Gilead's regulations.

This assignment ultimately enabled her to escape. With assistance from Commander Lawrence and others in the resistance, Emily was able to sneak onto a truck that drove across the border into Canada. This escape offered her a tenuous hope for a new life.

Ad

Who was Emily in The Handmaid's Tale?

Ad

Prior to the rise of Gilead, Emily Malek had a typical, prosperous life. She was an openly gay microbiology professor, deeply passionate about her job and proud of her credentials. She resided with her wife, Sylvia, and their young son, Oliver, in a family structure that was fully accepted in the pre-Gilead society.

Emily was not only a mother and a wife, but also an academic and a proponent of science and truth.

Ad

However, following the establishment of Gliead's totalitarian regime, her life underwent severe disruption. Her career was terminated, her marriage was legally nullified, and her parental rights were revoked.

Emily's commitment to intellectual autonomy and adherence to individual freedom made her particularly threatening to Gilead's ideology. Therefore, she was subjected to particularly harsh treatment.

Despite the abuses she endured, Emily was still fiercely smart and obstinately defiant. Her science background, critical thinking skills, and deep resilience helped her survive circumstances that took the lives of dozens of others.

Ad

Even while facing systematic violence, she kept Gilead from crushing her completely. Her role within the resistance, going so far as to risk her own life to lead others to freedom, indicated her continuing dedication to battling injustice.

Interested viewers can watch The Handmaid's Tale on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sakshi Singh Sakshi covers skincare, fashion, and makeup as a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda. With a background in Mass Communication and Journalism and about 2.5 years of work experience as a content writer at Netscribes India Pvt. Limited, her articles offer an insightful perspective on the skincare, haircare, and fashion trends in vogue.



Sakshi’s desire to pursue a writing career in beauty was due to her early interest in skincare thanks to her mother. Glamzilla and Makeup By Mario are her favorite artists and she follows them to stay up-to-date with the latest trends.



Sakshi makes a point to do thorough research before crafting her content and steer clear of plagiarism and AI to maintain credibility. She values having her own voice in her content pieces.

When not engaged in beauty and lifestyle writing, Sakshi enjoys cooking and baking. Know More